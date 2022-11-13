stock_arthriticknees.jpg
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 72, and I have had arthritis for three years: two years in both knees, and one year in my right hip and the base of my spine. I am 5'3" and weigh 221 pounds, with a body mass index (BMI) of 39. I lost 23 pounds from January to June.

What is the BMI needed for an orthopedic surgeon to do a hip replacement for someone with osteoarthritis — without a broken hip? I recently had an assessment of my hip X-rays. I was told I'm at the outer cutoff of a BMI of 39, so I'm eligible for a hip replacement operation. Then, a few weeks later, I saw the surgeon, who ended up rejecting me — claiming that 39 isn't the outer limit, 35 is.

