stock_femalehairloss
Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a friend with multiple health problems, mostly digestive and throat issues, who has recently discovered the supplement astaxanthin through his treatment with a nutritionist. He is extremely optimistic that this supplement is his ticket to better health. He said it was developed by a biochemical engineer. As a doctor, would you recommend this for your patients? He says it is a powerful antioxidant and reduces inflammation. He also believes it will destroy any cancer cells. — N.H.

ANSWER: Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring pigment related to vitamin A that was first isolated from a lobster in 1938. It indeed has both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been used as a coloring agent in salmon, and is also naturally found in salmon. Most astaxanthin sold commercially is synthesized from petroleum products.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.