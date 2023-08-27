stock_doctorheart
Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I are confused about the guidelines concerning when older men should be screened for osteoporosis. All the information seems to suggest that it is only needed for men over 70 who have had a fracture. In my husband's case, he was only told to get a DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) scan after he had back pain and several compression fractures of the thoracic spine (up to 70%), at the age of 72. His T-score was -2.8 for his spine.

I can't help feeling that because he is male, weighs 200 pounds, has an active lifestyle and was previously 6 feet, 2 inches tall, the issue of osteoporosis just never came up during his yearly primary care visits (even though his height had decreased since at least 2019, and he's now only 6 feet tall). This is a potentially life-threatening condition for older women and men, but the risks for women seem to get all the attention. What's the reluctance to order a simple, fast, painless, not-too-expensive test to screen men earlier? — B.W.

Dr. Keith Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual questions, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2023 North America Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.