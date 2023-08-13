TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Patient with osteoarthritis develops hives after taking ibuprofen

Dr. Keith Roach recommends patient skip ibuprofen after hives and stick with other pain relievers for osteoarthritis.

 Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I took ibuprofen for my osteoarthritis, but developed hives. Does this mean I'm allergic to all NSAIDs? What other therapeutic options do I have? — J.B.

ANSWER: Anti-inflammatory drugs can have many allergic and allergic-type reactions, and ibuprofen is probably the most likely of all to do so.

Dr. Keith Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual questions, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2023 North America Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.