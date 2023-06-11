stock_olderwomanbreastcancer.jpg
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 73-year-old wife has been diligent in getting her mammograms done, plus blood tests and doctor's visits every three months. In November 2021, she came down with what seemed like a very bad cold that was actually confirmed by X-ray to be pneumonia. After two rounds of different antibiotics, she had lost 35 pounds, and it left her with weakness and a lingering cough. A CT scan later indicated that she "either has cancer or had cancer in the past."

Multiple tests later, it was determined that there was a tumor at the 12:00 position in her breast and a tumor in her stomach that had spread to her pelvis and bones in her legs. She started taking letrozole and Ibrance, and although extreme fatigue is the most common side effect, they appear to be working.

