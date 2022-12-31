stock_takingsupplements.jpg

Taking supplements may cause some concern depending on what is being taken and the dosage, says Dr. Keith Roach.

 Metro Creative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 46-year-old woman who exercises daily for health, strength, and stress relief. I also want to stay relatively lean. In order to maintain muscle mass and control fat, I've been advised consistently (by a Ph.D. nutritionist and a couple of "nutrition coach" trainers) to take 1 g of protein per pound of body weight daily. They also have advised leucine and L-carnitine supplements. I usually have 1 scoop of whey protein (about 25 g) and 1/2 to 1 scoop of plant protein daily. I take about 1 g of leucine per day. My L-carnitine supplement is 500 mg.

My question is, are any, or all, of these supplements safe for long-term use and are there any concerns or possible side effects I should be concerned about? I have read plenty that recommend them, but the goals for taking them are usually short-term.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual questions, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu. © 2023 North America Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.