DEAR DR. ROACH: I am having trouble finding a reliable recommendation for the daily supplement zinc. I purchased 50-mg pills, but I think this may be too much. I am 74 and female, and I would like to include zinc in my daily supplements, as my hair has begun thinning quite a bit straight down the top of my head. — R.M.

ANSWER: Zinc is an important nutrient, and it is certainly true that zinc deficiency may lead to hair loss. However, most people with hair loss do not have a zinc deficiency, and there is no convincing data that giving extra zinc to a person with normal zinc levels will help with hair loss. Hair loss along the midline is consistent with female pattern hair loss, which is very common among women in their 70s and usually has nothing to do with zinc.

