SMITHVILLE — Saint Luke’s Primary Care–Smithville has expanded services to include a walk-in clinic treating new and existing patients with minor illnesses in the evening and on weekends with no appointment required, according to a press release.
The walk-in clinic is open during the week, after clinic hours, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The clinic is located inside the main entrance to Saint Luke’s North Hospital–Smithville, 601 S. 169 Highway.
Skilled nurse practitioners are available at the walk-in clinic to treat common ailments, including the common cold or flu, sore throat, sinus conditions, sprains, bumps, bruises, and minor burns or cuts or common skin rashes.
The clinic offers new patients access for referrals to primary care and specialist physicians throughout Saint Luke’s Health System.
“We are committed to serving the health care needs of our Northland residents,” said Maria Werly, MD, Saint Luke’s Primary Care–Smithville. “The addition of a walk-in clinic during extended evening and weekend hours makes quality health care convenient for local residents.”
For more information, visit saintlukeskc.org/walk-in or call the clinic at 532-7242.
