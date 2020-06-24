LIBERTY — Senior members of the student-led Youth With Vision substance prevention advocacy council are offering young people coping skills to help handle the stress of sheltering place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This can be such an anxious time for our youth and our members wanted to reach out to help in some way,” said Sherri Miller, a Tri-County Mental Health youth prevention specialist involved with Youth With Vision. “Our student members have been concerned that their peers might turn to substances to deal with the increased stress and anxiety they may feel as a result of the isolation caused from COVID-19.“
Miller said since the mission of Youth With Vision is to put education into action to prevent substance use, members decided to make 10 short videos to showcase their preferred substance-free coping strategies.
Miller added these coping skills, which are geared toward students in third to eighth grades, can be used in school or at home.
Distribution of information related to the three- to four-minute videos is underway, a press release states, to reach all elementary and middle schools and school administrators in Clay, Platte and Ray counties. Miller said educators interested in the videos can access them individually or in a 10-day series.
A trailer for the videos, as well as the 10 individual videos, can be accessed through the Youth With Vision KC YouTube channel. More information is available at youthwithvisionkc.org.
