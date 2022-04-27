Significant progress has been made in support of the world's LGBTQ+ community in the 21st century. Much of the world is becoming more inclusive and enabling members of the LGBTQ+ community to live their lives to the fullest.
Though great strides have been made in support of the LGBTQ+ community, there's still much the world can do to ensure equal opportunities and safety and security for all. Local businesses often set the tone in their towns and cities. Business owners can utilize their unique platform to show they support their local LGBTQ+ community.
· Take a stand against discrimination. Local business owners can offer their employees extensive anti-discrimination training so they recognize how their own behaviors and the behavior of others might be interpreted by people from different backgrounds. Periodically revisit training, even with longtime employees, to ensure staff and customers all feel welcome and safe.
· Don't hesitate to confront customers. Local businesses often embrace the mantra of "the customer is always right." But customers who are abusive and/or threatening toward members of the LGBTQ+ community are not right, and business owners should not hesitate to enforce policies designed to respect all customers and make their spaces inclusive for everyone. Business owners can speak with local law enforcement for guidance on how to address threatening patrons.
· Reflect your support through your hiring practices. A diverse workforce benefits businesses and reinforces values like inclusivity. A recent analysis from the Harvard Business Review found a direct correlation between high cognitive diversity and high performance. So supporting the LGBTQ+ community through more diverse hiring practices not only benefits that community, but also helps business owners' bottom lines.
· Participate in LGBTQ+ events. Public participation in events like Spirit Day, which is a day to support LGBTQ+ youth in their fight against bullying, is a for business owners to declare their support and respect for the local LGBTQ+ community.
Support from local business owners can go a long way toward ensuring members of the LGBTQ+ community feel welcome and safe in the towns they call home.
