Jane Leonard Modes passed away peacefully on Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born on June 24, 1930 in North Kansas City, MO to James “Ed” Leonard and Dorothy Glover Fitzsimmons.
Jane is survived by two sisters, Nancy of Arizona and Susan Triplehorn (Jim) of Chapel Hill, NC. Jane was predeceased by two brothers, Patrick and John; and a nephew, Mark Huntsinger.
Jane was a lifetime resident of North Kansas City and attended McElroy Dagg and graduated from North Kansa City High School, at which, she was a proverbial “Hornet.” Her lifetime friends, Yvonne “Sis” Yeager and Judge Glennon McFarland brought her and her loving husband many joys.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, William F. Modes, Jr. Jane and Bill had many Northtown friends who considered them always, as the life of the party with their outgoing personalities.
Jane will be sorely missed by her sisters and her stepchildren, Bill G. Modes “Charissa” of Naples, FL, Richard F. Modes (Sheryl) of Paola, KS, and Sandra Modes Walker (Tim) of Castle Pines, CO; step-grandchildren, Janna Long of Denver, CO, Stacey Motisi of Aurora, CO; and Nicholas Modes of Paola, KS; plus many nieces, nephews and step-great-grandchildren.
One of her fondest memories was to document her family in words and photographs.
In her last few years, she had the loving support of step-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Walker and her mother, Julie Walker, step-daughter-in-law, who offered her much peace in her final time on Earth. To them, many thanks.
To Jane: We offer our prayers. May Jesus watch over you and may you be granted everlasting peace. With love, your family.
A private burial will be at New Hope Cemetery of Liberty, MO, and a Celebration of Jane’s Life will be orchestrated at a later time.
