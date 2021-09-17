Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha White, a native of Kansas City-North, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to see the world and wanted help paying for college,” said White.
White joined the Navy one year ago. Today, White serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SIX (HSC 6) in San Diego, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters, the MH-60S Knighthawk, according to a press release.
Growing up in Kansas City, White attended Liberty North High School and graduated in 2017. Today, White uses the same skills and values learned in Kansas City to succeed in the military.
“Growing up, I was taught the importance of having a good work ethic,” said White. "When I graduated high school I immediately entered community college and I was working full-time, so that prepared me for the work ethic you need when serving. I also grew up in a small town, so I had a sense of community, which is something you definitely develop with your fellow sailors.”
That lesson continues to help White while serving in the Navy.
Navy pilots and aircrew at HSC 6 constantly train to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions.
The mission set of the MH-60S includes anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, vertical replenishment, logistics support, personnel transport, humanitarian disaster relief, medical evacuation, support to Naval Special Warfare and organic airborne mine countermeasures.
MH-60S helicopters are also equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and enable other operations for the carrier strike group, according to the release.
“For over 60 years, HSC 6 has provided all-weather rotary wing operations to America’s Navy," said Cmdr. Charles A. Chmielak, HSC 6’s commanding officer. "Whether it’s recovering the astronauts of Apollo 14 after they returned to Earth, or deploying around the world to preserve free and open sea lanes, our highly trained sailors have always answered the call, wherever and whenever the nation needs them.”
White and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest naval accomplishment is advancing in rank to third class petty officer,” said White.
As White and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means being able to get real-world experience,” added White. "I also get to meet people from all around the world that I would otherwise never have the chance to meet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.