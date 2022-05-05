KEARNEY — The Lions Club of Kearney will host a children’s fishing derby for children in Kearney School District boundaries ages 5 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the lake in Jesse James Park, located north of downtown Kearney off Missouri Highway 33.
During the catch-and-release event, children will be split into age groups ranging from 5 to 9 and 10 to 14. Children must be accompanied by an adult, who can help children, but not fish themselves.
Families may bring their own rod, reel and or tackle for children, but equipment will also be available for those who need it. Worms will also be provided.
“All fish must be caught on hook and line. No more than one rod per fisherman. No treble hooks allowed,” states an event release.
While registration ahead of the event is encouraged, families can also sign up at the event. Winners will be announced in three categories: largest fish, most fish and smallest fish.
Learn more by searching “Kearney Lions Club” on Facebook.
