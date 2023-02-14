KEARNEY — The Bulldogs made history on Saturday, Feb. 11, securing their first-ever district trophy in girls wrestling. Kearney finished in second place with 122 points in the Class 1 District 4 Championship, which the Bulldogs hosted. Odessa claimed the team title with 146.5 points across the two-day event.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class earned a spot in the Class 1 State Championship meet. Kearney will be represented by four wrestlers at the final tournament of the season as Bailey Martin, Hailey Romero, Riley Walker and Savannah McDowell all secured a state spot.

Kearney Wrestling

Kearney's Bailey Martin will represent the Bulldogs for a second time at this year's state championship. 
Kearney Wrestling

Kearney's Hailey Romero during the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 
Kearney Wrestling

Kearney's Riley Walker wrestles during the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 
Kearney Wrestling

Kearney's Savannah McDowell wrestles during the Class 1 District 4 Championship on Friday, Feb. 10. 

