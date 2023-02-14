KEARNEY — The Bulldogs made history on Saturday, Feb. 11, securing their first-ever district trophy in girls wrestling. Kearney finished in second place with 122 points in the Class 1 District 4 Championship, which the Bulldogs hosted. Odessa claimed the team title with 146.5 points across the two-day event.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class earned a spot in the Class 1 State Championship meet. Kearney will be represented by four wrestlers at the final tournament of the season as Bailey Martin, Hailey Romero, Riley Walker and Savannah McDowell all secured a state spot.
Martin won the 110-pound weight class as she finished 4-0 in the tournament. She pinned all four of her opponents as she dominated her division.
Romero was equally impressive. She won the 170-pound weight class by pinning all four of her opponents in the district meet.
Walker finished in second place in the 105-pound weight class. She won her first three bouts via pin. In the title match, Walker was defeated by her Mid-Buchanan opponents via a close 8-7 decision.
In the 120-pound weight class, McDowell took third place as she won her first two bouts via pin and major decision. In the semifinals, she lost by a close 3-2 decision. McDowell bounced back as she won via pin in the consolation semifinal and in the third-place match.
These four wrestlers will compete in the Class 1 State Championship starting Feb. 22 in Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
