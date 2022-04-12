LIBERTY — Every year, Kyleigh’s Gift holds a diaper drive to coincide with Kyleigh’s birthday, April 5. Since the diaper drive began in 2015, over 130,000 diapers have been collected and given to families in need. Newborn and size 1 diapers are distributed to families at the Liberty Hospital Birthing Center, while larger sized diapers are given to local social service agencies to distribute according to their guidelines. This year, goal is 50,000 diapers.
There are donation wish lists on Amazon and at Target.
Rodger and Leann Weller created Kyleigh’s Gift after the passing of their daughter, Kyleigh Elizabeth in 2012. The loving care and support they received from doctors, nurses and staff at Liberty Hospital Birthing Center during their time of loss is what prompted the Weller family to turn to the Liberty Hospital Foundation for support in starting Kyleigh’s Gift.
Donations can also be made at libertyhospitalfoundation.org/our-programs/kyleighs-gift. The foundation is located at 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty. For other questions, call 816-792-7014.
