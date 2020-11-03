Lawrence Dean Stubbs, 85 of Edgerton, MO passed away Nov. 1, 2020.
He is survived by daughter Vicki Silvey; granddaughter, Rachael Fulk and husband, Aaron; great-grandchildren Isaac and Abigail; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 10 -11 a.m. with Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
