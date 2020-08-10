Current EMS numbers see slight spike with COVID-19

LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department has seen an increase in call volume during the last 30 days. The department has seen an uptick in the number of potential COVID-19 cases, which is a minimum of two potential cases per day, which does coincide with the data coming from public health departments and centers across the nation, said Fire Chief John Mills.

According to reporting, the busiest day of the week is Tuesday, running around 20 calls per shift. The data shows volume nearly doubling when compared to the previous 30-day period.

“We do carry patients,” Mills said. “We have crews that are visiting the local nursing homes and skilled care facilities. Those are some of the higher numbers. However, we have three stations responding to calls.”

As with the start of the pandemic, Mills, who serves as the city’s emergency management director, said dispatchers have been running through a screening protocol, asking callers about possible COVID-19. They are continuing this pre-screening.

“The ambulance crews are suiting up in PPEs,” he said. "Currently, we have an acceptable amount."

During the first half of 2019, there were 2,591 total calls for service and for the first half of 2020, that number is 2,433. The emergency medical services are running about the same from 2019 to 2020, Mills said.

Currently, there has been 20 structure fires and 56 fire calls which could mean car fires, grass fires or dumpster fires, Mills said.

In 2019, total calls for service was 4,608 and of that, 3,386 were EMS calls.

Accident responses have been down, Mills said.

“During the time when most people where under stay-at-home orders, we saw car accidents drop,” he said. “It’s gone up a bit as people are out and about again.”

As far as equipment, the department will not start any replacement cycle until 2024 and 2025.

“However, we are currently in the process of purchasing a second set of bunker gear for each firefighter,” Mills said. “As more and more studies indicate that firefighters should not respond to a second fire with dirty bunker gear that was worn to a fire previously. The studies are showing cancer and other ailments.”

This year, half the department will get the second set and next year, the second half.

“We are looking at 54 sets,” Mills explained. “It’s a big deal for our crews to clean up and be safe.”

With COVID-19, Mills said the crews are isolating together and if they decide to train, they go out together.

“It may be a company that goes out to the training tour, but I can’t have the full department yet,” he said. “The area fire chiefs meet via Zoom to chat and then quarterly, there’s the Heart of America Fire Chiefs Association meets quarterly. It’s helpful to have that network, especially at a time like this.”