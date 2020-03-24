Kristen Bell lets tenants off rent

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard won't be charging their tenants rent in April.

The couple have agreed to help out residents in their Los Angeles properties, many of whom are currently unable to work due to the "stay at home" order issued in California to help fight the spread of coronavirus, by forgoing the sums next month.

According to TMZ, a manager of the couple's Pringus Property LLC - which owns at least two residential buildings - emailed tenants over the weekend to give them good news.

The manager, who is believed to be the 'C.H.I.P.S.' star's sister, expressed encouragement and empathy, and promised to work with the residents going forward to make things as comfortable as possible as people adjust to life amid the pandemic.

Last week, Kristen expressed her pride in her and Dax's two daughters, Lincoln, six, and five-year-old Delta, after they emptied their piggy banks to add to the donation she and her husband were making to No Kid Hungry, a charity dedicated to end child hunger and poverty.

She wrote on Instagram: "NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.

"The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank," she explained. "I couldn't have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.[heart eye emojis] (sic)"