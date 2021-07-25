Kyle Richards hospitalized after suffering allergic reaction to bees

Kyle Richards has been hospitalized after walking into a beehive.

The 52-year-old star has revealed via her Instagram Story that she forced to go to hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to the bees.

In a post on Sunday (07.25.21), Kyle explained: "So this happened yesterday ... I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them."

The TV star shared a security camera video of the dramatic incident.

In the video clip, Kyle can be seen running around and then jumping into her pool in a bid to escape the bees.

She said: "I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open.

"I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work. It's important to look on your tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc. (sic)"

Kyle also thanked the local fire brigade and the medics for taking care of her amid the drama.

She added: "Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair."