Paris Jackson "owes a lot" to her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The 21-year-old daughter of the late musical icon Michael Jackson and her boyfriend are both part of a folk-rock group called The Soundflowers, and Paris has praised Gabriel as her "muse", because she often looks to him for inspiration when she's writing music.

She said: "Gabriel is my muse; I owe a lot to him. The dark parts of my mind are usually what help me write the songs I end up liking and wanting to record. The Beatles, Joe Purdy, Ray LaMontagne, Radiohead and The Lumineers are big writing influences of mine as well."

And Gabriel, 31, feels Paris is just as much of an influence on him, as he hailed her as "the jigsaw piece that completes" him.

He added: "Paris is the jigsaw piece that completes me as an artist. She creates so naturally and honestly; it inspires me to be a better songwriter. I think having a unique spirit like hers allows us to channel things we'd never receive on our own."

Paris also spoke about her mental health battle, which has seen her struggle with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as she revealed she practices wolf therapy to help calm her mind.

She explained: "I've always had a deep love for animals and I'm not quite sure where it came from. There's a lot of beauty in the simplicity of animals. There's a natural ebb and flow to animals; everything always falls into place, everything has purpose and serves mother nature in some way, and I've found humanity lacks that. Animals are so unapologetically themselves and they love unconditionally. They're so simple and perfect and I wish humans could be more like that.

"My dog is an emotional support animal and helps me immensely with my depression, anxiety and PTSD. Earthing is another form of nature healing I really love."

And whilst Paris is aware of the importance of animals and the environment, she believes the world has some catching up to do.

Speaking in a joint interview for Remix magazine, she said: "Part of our society is definitely waking up, but I feel like the rest of the collective consciousness is becoming more and more apathetic, desensitized and distracted each day. It's always been that way, though. I think the universe has a funny way of always staying balanced."