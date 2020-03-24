Sir Elton John enjoying family time

Sir Elton John is having a "fantastic" time with his sons amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 72-year-old singer has postponed a string of tour dates due to the contagious condition and is making the most of having to spend most of his time at home with his husband David Furnish and their kids Zachary, nine, and Elijah, seven.

He said: "I don't think realistically speaking that we, artists, can expect to go back on the road [before summer].

"And so people are going to take solace in music. They're going to catch up on a lot of movies at home. They're going to get bored. We're playing every day, at 5:30 we play Snakes and Ladders, which in America is called Chutes and Ladders, and it's become a family routine now and it's fantastic.

"To be honest with you, it's great to be able to spend this much time with my boys because normally I don't, even though they've been on the road with us since November in Australia and New Zealand. It's, this is 24/7 with them and it's fantastic."

However, the 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' hitmaker joked his enjoyment of family time may change if they remain under lockdown for a long time.

He quipped: "I mean I'm saying that after a week, check on me in about three weeks."

Elton is hopeful the pandemic will bring people closer together and make them less "selfish" about the world.

He added in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "This is a different situation than anything that's happened before. So you have to be very careful. Stick with your family.

"This is the time where people are going to spend more time with their families than they've ever done before.

"And so far, again, check with me in two weeks. I'm enjoying it so much because I don't spend that much time with my family during the day and I'm loving every second of it. So cherish it while you can. Every cloud has a silver lining.

"Maybe this will bring people together and be far more thoughtful about each other in a world where we're so selfish, me included. And it gives us time to reflect on what life's all about. And life is about love and sharing and generosity of spirit and coming together as one I hope will be the result of this."