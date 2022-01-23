The Fugees scrap reunion tour

The Fugees have cancelled their long-awaited reunion tour.

The 'Ready or Not' hitmakers - comprised of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel - had planned to go on the road late last year to celebrate 25 years of their classic 1995 album 'The Score' but the shows were delayed to this year to ensure “the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open” amid the coronavirus crisis, and now the trio have announced they will no longer be taking place at all.

The band said in a statement shared to Instagram: “We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen.

"The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe.

“And idea sparked to honour and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work, We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment.”

The 'Killing Me Softly' group "hope" to reconsider the possibility of a tour "sometime soon" but won't commit to new dates now.

They concluded: “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. THANK YOU for all your love and support throughout the years.”

The group split in 1997 to pursue successful solo careers.

Lauryn, 46, wrote and produced tracks for the likes of Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige and released her acclaimed debut solo album 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' in 1998.

Wyclef, 51, also produced for other artists and released his debut album 'The Carnival' in 1997, which featured multiple appearances from his former bandmates.

Pras, 48, released the popular single 'Ghetto Supastar (This Is What You Are)' featuring Ol'Dirty Bastard and Mya for the 1998 film 'Bulworth'.

The Haitian hip-hop trio reunited to film the music video for 'Just Happy to Be Me' in 1998, for 'Sesame Street' special 'Elmopalooza', as well as the Grammy-winning soundtrack album.

In September 2004, they reunited on stage for a concert in Brooklyn, and a year later, the group played a 12-minute set at the 2005 BET Awards.

After much speculation regarding a new album, the song 'Take It Easy' leaked online, and went on to be released online in September 2005.

Regarded as one of the most influential groups of the 90s, Fugees have sold over 22 million records worldwide.