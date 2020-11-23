KEARNEY — Lions Park in Kearney is looking torn up now that its playground equipment has been removed. Never fear, new equipment is on the way.
“We have taken out all the equipment and transplanted some pieces over into the old playground at Mack Porter Park,” Assistant Park Director Ryan Marcotte said. “We just took out the old playground at Mack Porter. It was made of wood … and it’s probably been there since the mid-nineties.”
He said even though the city had kept up on maintenance, the Mack Porter Park equipment was old, so the city was happy to replace it.
Pieces from Lions Park that were too worn or wouldn’t fit in the new location at Mack Porter Park will be recycled, said Marcotte.
To fill the newly created void at Lions Park will be new equipment more than doubling the size of the playground. Marcotte said there are pieces that are all-inclusive and ADA compliant as well as just some new features.
“We have a really cool swing coming in that is for really young kids and parents, like a tandem swing for both of them at the same time. They are really popular,” Marcotte explained.
Marcotte continued that there will be an area for toddlers as well as separate equipment for children ages 7 and older.
The makeover doesn’t end there. Aside from an all-new playground, Marcotte said the city will remove the little amphitheater at Lions Park and replace it with a new structure. Also, the wood shelters will be torn out and replaced with metal ones as well as connectivity throughout the park using walking trails.
This nearly $1.2 million project was sparked by fundraising efforts to create a splash pad at the park. Marcotte said the city grew on that idea to refurbish the whole kit-kaboodle.
“I can’t overstate our excitement for this,” Marcotte said, as the splash pad is also slated to be constructed after an array of community efforts. “We’ve been from the earliest conceptions and now it’s been about two years and we’re just really excited that it’s finally kicking into gear.”
The park doesn’t have a set theme, but Marcotte said there will be shades of blue, and though it is not part of this project, the Firehouse Community Center is planning some redesigning of its exterior to match the new park. The only untouched features at this time, are the basketball courts which will remain where they are.
To offset some of the expense, the city of Kearney applied for and received a $250,000 grant from the Department of Natural Resources in addition to funds raised by the Kearney Enrichment Council designated for the splash pad. The whole project, Marcotte said, is scheduled to be complete no later than June 1.
