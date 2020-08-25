Margaret Pearl Pfeiffer, 80, of Kearney passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 20, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Kearney First Christian Church on Saturday morning, August 29 from 10 a.m. to noon, with the funeral immediately following. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be left for the Kearney First Christian Church Youth fund.
Margaret Pearl Williams was born in Laredo, MO on August 14, 1940 to James and Evelyn (Mang) Williams. She graduated from Galt High School followed by cosmetology school, spending several years as a beautician. Margaret married Rev. Harry Lee Pfeiffer on December 23, 1962. Harry was a traveling preacher in North Missouri before they moved their family to Keithsburg, IL where Harry pastored the First Christian Church while attending Palmer Chiropractic College. The family moved to Kearney, Mo., in 1972 where Harry pastored the First Christian Church and opened his Chiropractic office, with Margaret always working by his side.
Besides spending time with family, Margaret was very active in the Kearney community, serving many years in the PTA and the Kearney Booster Club. She enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, Bingo, and watching horse races. Some of her favorite time was spent spoiling her grandchildren and watching them compete in their sporting events. Margaret was a member of the Kearney First Christian Church.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Elisa Renee Pfeiffer of Kearney and Kristi Elaine Brown and husband Kenny of Kearney. Grandchildren include Garrett Brown and wife Leanne, Garth Brown, and Laini Brown. Great grandchildren are Dayton and Kale Brown. She is also survived by her brother Keith Williams and wife Vickey, and sister Mary Klinginsmith and husband Tom, brother-in-law Hubert Pfeiffer and wife Sharon, aunt Doris Pedrick, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
