The first half hour of “Pieces of a Woman” is the beautiful, emotional real-time home birth journey of Martha, achingly portrayed by Vanessa Kirby (“Hobbs and Shaw”, “Mission Impossible: Fallout”). Childbirth is always awe-inspiring to watch, but unfortunately the premise of this film is such that knowing the outcome just fills the viewer with dread. The birth ends badly, but that’s not what this film is about.
Kirby invites us into Martha’s subsequent shroud of grief, her struggle to process the damage and her slow attempt to reintegrate into her life, a life as different from her expectation as how she now sees everything and everyone around her. She makes attempts to move on by ignoring or having little to do with the unspeakable arrangements that must be made in such a situation. She goes numb, zoning out and having trouble engaging even in small talk, let alone talk about the loss of her precious child. In the meantime, her family is enraged, starting a lawsuit to attempt to find a reason for the tragedy and acting out in unhealthy ways inconsistent with the at least tentative joy they felt together just days and weeks prior.
Martha is in an understandable fog, just like the moody weather of Boston all around her, prominently featured in the film. Intense angst, anxiety and self-blame also envelops her, but none of her loved ones put this mourning mother and her desires at the center of the aftermath. There are no completely virtuous characters around her.
Family relationships tend to be complicated and Martha’s were no different even before the incident. Her choices may not be theirs or ours, but it's her body and decisions as she conveys emotions from her point of view for the audience.
The film loses pacing somewhat in the middle, perhaps to reflect Martha’s own muted confusion, but there are numerous outstanding female performances that more than make up for any shortcomings in the editing room. Oscar-winning Ellen Burstyn (“Requiem for a Dream”, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”) as Martha’s aggrieved mother should garner yet another supporting actress nomination for her ability to simultaneously embody fierceness as well as vulnerability. Molly Parker (“Deadwood”, “House of Cards”) just barely contains the extremes of her emotions without letting them bubble over as the midwife at the center of the lawsuit. Sarah Snook (“The Glass Castle”, “The Dressmaker”) skillfully but casually provides an outsider’s view into the situation as their lawyer and distant family member. Kirby, as already noted, seems to have a supernatural connection to Martha’s feelings surfaced in the film that, for better or worse, makes you feel it yourself.
The Hungarian director/writer duo Kornél Mundruczó and Kata Wéber responsible for “Pieces of a Woman” have reached the peak of their crossover melancholy collaborations and I now expect even greater artistry from them. They seem to know implicitly how to convey the all-too-common human experience of learning that sometimes you can do everything right and things still go wrong. There isn’t always someone to blame, yet you have to find a way to move on.
