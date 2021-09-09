For the 50th anniversary of the Jesse James Festival, committee organizers wanted to bring exciting new attractions to the masses in Jesse James Park. They’ve done it with a slate of entertainment that includes three new shows: Tumbleweed Crossing, Kids Celebration family game show and the Great American Kites show.
“The big thing this year are the shows,” said Jesse James festival committee member Julie Hedges.
“We are really looking forward to having the festival this year as we didn’t have one last year with COVID, and so we’ve added some new and exciting events and shows,” said festival committee President Dan Colt. “We are excited for people to see them.”
Tumbleweed Crossing
Bringing the laughter and excitement of a major amusement park show, Tumbleweed Crossing wows audiences with comedy and a Wild West gunfight and stunt show.
This new Jesse James Festival attraction comes complete with an authentic, Wild West town set. Shows are audience interactive, family friendly and crowd-pleasing for young and old alike.
Tumbleweed Crossing will take families on a zany trip back in time 25 minutes at a time. Shows start around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and run throughout the afternoon Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.Kids Celebration Family Game Show
Kids Celebration is a live 30- to 60-minute family gaming event that combines group interaction, music and awesome games.
The fun-filled events keep participants active, laughing and having a good time.
More details on the new attraction can be found by searching “Kids Celebration Family Game Show” on Facebook.
Shows start around 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and run throughout the afternoon Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19.
Great American Kites Show
With incomparable and giant kites in the shape of animals, superheroes and more, Great American Kites events at the festival will be a dynamic experience for all.
The Kite show will have its mega kites flying during the festival throughout Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, with shows beginning around 11 a.m. Saturday. Learn more at @GreatAmericanKites on Facebook.
