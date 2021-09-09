After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jesse James Festival Committee brought renewed energy, new ideas and a host of new shows to 2021 to celebrate the Jesse James Festival’s 50th anniversary.
New features this year include the Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West comedy and gunfight show, upgraded carnival rides and games, Kids Celebration family game show, mechanical bull rides and a kite show presented by Great American Kites & Events.
“This year is going to be a lot of fun and really exciting,” said festival committee member Julie Hedges. “This year is really all about the shows and we’ve got some great ones. … The kite show is going to be really something. These are not your regular kites, but giant ones that are really cool.”
These new shows join a long list of festival favorites that span two weekends.
This year’s festival kicks off with an all-ages dance at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Jesse James Park Pavilion, located in Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Missouri Highway 33 in Kearney.
The festival continues Saturday, Sept. 11, with a 5/10K run, mechanical bull rides and demolition derby. The festival goes on the following week with the carnival’s opening on Thursday, Sept. 16, and kicks into high gear Friday to Sunday, Sept. 17 to 19.
The second weekend of the festival is marked by barbecue and disc golf competitions, Little Mr. and Miss contest, sand volleyball tournament, magic and laughs from a comic magician, petting zoo, shopping opportunities in Arts & Craft Alley and a hometown pride and Kearney Bulldog-themed parade that snakes its way through downtown Kearney.
So, whether you like to dance, enjoy family interactions through games and activities, love the thrill of a carnival ride or want to let your inner lumberjack out by throwing axes, the 50th annual Jesse James Festival has something for you.
