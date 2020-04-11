CLAY COUNTY — One inmate is dead and three inmates along with four jail staffers at Clay County Detention Center in Liberty are seeking hospital treatment after what the sheriff's office believes to be fentanyl exposure Friday, April 10.

According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:20 p.m. Friday, three inmates began showing physical signs of a “medical emergency.” Detention Center jailers began performing C.P.R. and those staff members rendering aid were also exposed.

Ambulances with paramedics from Liberty, Kearney and Claycomo fire departments and districts responded to the scene and administered NARCAN, a drug used to treat overdoses. Exposed inmates and staff were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to recover.

The deceased inmate, a 36-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identification of the man has yet to be released.

The area of the county jail where the incident occurred is closed as decontamination procedures are taking place.

“The Clay County Detention Center immediately initiated additional safety protocols to protect the remaining inmates and staff while the investigation continues.” The detention center, on average, houses more than 200 inmates and staff.

The Clay County Investigative Squad is handling the investigation and more details will be published as they become available.