According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were 10 fatalities during the Thanksgiving counting period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29.

This compares to 11 in 20019.

As far as other numbers go, this year there were 321 traffic crashes compared to 2019's 404; 72 injuries compared to 2019's 166; 100 DWI arrests compared to last year's 94; and there were 78 drug arrests compared to 63 in 2019.

None of the fatalities came out of Clay County and there were zero boating accidents or drownings across the state.