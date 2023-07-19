Zachariah A. Peterson

CLAY COUNTY — A teen has been charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with the swatting call that resulted in the evacuation of the Ford Assembly Plant in Claycomo Tuesday, July 18.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced the felony charge against said Zachariah A. Peterson, 19, of Independence, Wednesday, July 19. Peterson was arrested in Independence.

