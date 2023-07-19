CLAYCOMO — At a press conference Wednesday, July 19, Clay County Sheriff Will Akin announced…
According to court documents, Peterson allegedly made the call so a friend could get out of work. Court documents also state he made the call by using a phone app to disguise who he was.
On the call, Peterson allegedly said he was armed with an AK-47 and had a pound of C-4 explosives strapped to his chest, said the county prosecuting attorney, later adding he was not surprised by the young age of the caller.
CLAYCOMO — After hours of sweeping the Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, investigators deemed…
“When someone makes a call like that, they pull law enforcement officers away from their duties keeping our communities safe,” said Thompson Wednesday afternoon. “In this case, law enforcement officers entered a building heroically when they thought there was someone inside armed with firearms and explosives. This type of crime also endangers workers who are only trying to do their job and can cause severe emotional tolls on those forced to evacuate. It also has severe financial implications for local businesses.”
The charge carries up to seven years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
“It’s unfortunate that one person was able to do so much damage in one case,” Thompson said of the swatting call that prompted halting production at the Ford plant for six hours and evacuation of 2,200 employees.
Peterson is being held in Clay County Detention Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.
