KEARNEY — Anonymous donors have stepped up to offer $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a vandal that defaced Kearney’s newly remodeled Lions Park. The damage occurred just two weeks after the park, which now features a splash pad, new bathrooms, shelters and bandstand, had a grand opening.

According to police, the yet-to-be-IDed suspect was seen on security camera footage around midnight Saturday, July 3, and is believed to have defaced park property by spray painting the new splash pad, signs, bathrooms and other park features.

After the damage, members of the city’s parks department and Mayor Randy Pogue were seen in the park cleaning up the mess.

“Disappointing is an understatement,” Pogue told reporters with 102.7 FM at the time.

Thanks to help from community volunteers and parks employees, the park was cleaned by 11 a.m. Saturday and back open to the public.

“The Kearney Parks Department would like to express our gratitude to the community for the outpouring of support this morning, and a huge thanks to those who came by the park to lend a hand. We’re a small department and your support means the world to us,” states a Facebook post from the parks department.

“The community support is nothing short of amazing,” added Pogue.

Now the community wants answers as to why someone would deface a new park meant to bring joy to children and families. Screenshots from security footage show the suspect wearing what looks like a dark-colored Carhartt hoodie, dark shorts and white sneakers. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Kearney Police Sgt. Ron McEntire at 903-4750 or 407-3700.