EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Two Excelsior Springs firefighters injured while fighting a house fire in unincorporated Clay County earlier this week have been released back to work and are doing “OK,” according to Excelsior Springs Fire Chief Joe Maddick.
The fire occurred Monday, March 20, in the 25000 block of Northeast 13th Street. One of the injured firefighters, the chief said, was struck by a falling tree branch at the scene while the other suffered minor smoke inhalation. The fire crew member who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released.
It appears, Maddick said, the fire was caused by residents burning trash or debris in a burn pit outside and near the house.
Due to high winds, the fire spread, Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd said.
“The high winds initially spread the fire to the back of the house, with the whole house later becoming fully involved,” she said, adding local fire departments requested the sheriff’s office’s assistance at the scene at 3:15 p.m.
“The house had been occupied by a man, woman and dog, all of whom escaped safely,” Boyd said.
It took fire crews three hours to put the blaze out, Maddick said. Crews from multiple area fire districts assisted at the scene including Kearney, Smithville and Fishing River.
