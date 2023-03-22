fire
Metro Creative

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Two Excelsior Springs firefighters injured while fighting a house fire in unincorporated Clay County earlier this week have been released back to work and are doing “OK,” according to Excelsior Springs Fire Chief Joe Maddick.

The fire occurred Monday, March 20, in the 25000 block of Northeast 13th Street. One of the injured firefighters, the chief said, was struck by a falling tree branch at the scene while the other suffered minor smoke inhalation. The fire crew member who suffered smoke inhalation was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was released.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

