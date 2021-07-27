2 injured, 1 in custody after morning rush hour chase

CLAY COUNTY — A suspect is in custody after leading law enforcement agencies on a short, morning commute time chase Tuesday, July 27, that lead to accidents that injured two people.

“Claycomo Police asked for assistance about 6:26 a.m. today regarding their officers trying to stop a vehicle near Pleasant Valley Road and Interstate 35 associated with multiple property crimes,” said Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff’s Office public relations manager. “Claycomo police reported the driver assaulted their officers. Clay County deputies responded to attempt to deploy tire deflation devices.”

Prior to Clay County deputies’ arrival, the driver of the suspect vehicle briefly went the wrong way on I-35, then resumed going the correct way on northbound I-35, said Boyd.

Then, the male suspect abandoned the vehicle he was driving on northbound I-35 and got out of the vehicle and ran west across southbound I-35, said the sheriff's office PR manager.

Multiple vehicles crashed trying to avoid hitting the suspect. After the crash, deputies assisted with traffic control, diverting vehicles onto Missouri Highway 152.

Southbound traffic on I-35 is being diverted onto 152 Highway while @MSHPTrooperA investigates a multi-vehicle crash at Pleasant Valley Rd. If you’re headed downtown you may want to plan an alternate route. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/6aWvm1X61U — Sgt. Bazzano (@Sgt_Baz) July 27, 2021

Kansas City police took the suspect, a 36-year-old white male, into custody behind the QuikTrip gas station at 8600 NE Pleasant Valley Road.

“Two people were injured in the crash; one with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries. Both went to an area hospital. One already has been released, and the other is expected to be released today,” Boyd said Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Claycomo Police Department is investigating the original charges against the suspect. More details will be published as they become available.