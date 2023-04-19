2 men face charges in attempted Kearney carjacking case

KEARNEY — Two men face felony charges after an alleged attempted carjacking n Kearney. where part of the incident was caught on video.
According to Kearney police, officers responded after 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, to a report of an attempted carjacking at Watson and Regency drives.
Bradon McLaughlin of Kearney and Jason Hale of Pleasant Valley are charged with vehicle hijacking and first-degree property damage in the case. Both are in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $150,000 bond each.
Nate Welterlen posted video of the incident to social media. In the video, two men wearing ski masks could be seen beating on his car.
According to police, the incident began when juvenile girls in a 2016 Chevy Malibu were at a stop at the intersection of the two drives near a car wash. While the vehicle was stopped, the two men allegedly attempted to break into the car. When Welterlen intervened, the men then allegedly started beating on his car, a 2022 Telsa. The girls were able to get away safely.
According to court documents, the 17-year-old teen girl driving the Malibu told police she was driving down Regency Drive and observed two men walking south in the area of Shadowbrook Drive.
"Both subjects had yelled at her and her friends. She began to travel northbound on Regency Drive, and she approached Watson Drive, both of the subjects began yelling, 'Don't make me hit or rob you.' Both of the subjects began kicking and hitting her vehicle," reads the probable cause statement.
Welterlen, who some are calling a good Samaritan for coming to the aid of the girls, posted on Facebook, saying he saw the car of girls at the stop sign with their vehicle windows down when the men approached.
The men, according to Welterlen, starting kicking the girls’ vehicle and broke one of the mirrors.
“I saw the incident in progress and approached the women's vehicle with mine in attempt to draw the men's attention away from them. It was successful, causing them to start hitting my car and denting the hood. They were unsuccessful in opening the doors to both vehicles as they were locked,” he wrote on Facebook.
After McLaughlin and Hale were taken into custody, Welterlen updated his post, thanking those in the community who saw his initial post and helped provide leads to police that ultimately lead to the arrests.
“REMEMBER: Anything can happen, anywhere. Always be aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious, don't hesitate to pick up the phone and dial 911, or at the very least the non-emergency number to the police department,” Welterlen wrote.
