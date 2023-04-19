2 men face charges in attempted Kearney carjacking case

According to police, the incident began when juvenile girls in a 2016 Chevy Malibu were at a stop at the intersection of the two drives near a car wash. While the vehicle was stopped, the two men allegedly attempted to break into the car. When witness Nate Welterlen intervened, the men then allegedly started beating on his car, a 2022 Telsa. The girls were able to get away safely.

KEARNEY — Two men face felony charges after an alleged attempted carjacking n Kearney. where part of the incident was caught on video.

According to Kearney police, officers responded after 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, to a report of an attempted carjacking at Watson and Regency drives.

