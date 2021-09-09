CLAY COUNTY – As the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approaches and the unrest in Afghanistan continues to dominate airwaves after the final evacuation of Afghanistan by U.S. troops, two Northland veterans are looking back on their experiences in the embattled country.

Dewayne Knott

Knott, a Smithville resident, American Legion post leader and veteran, recalls his time spent time in Afghanistan on behalf of the state department and Land O’Lakes in 2006. He was assigned to handle an environmental study to determine if a dairy pasteurization plant would be viable.

“I flew into Kabul and there was unrest that day as brakes went out on a U.S. Army transport truck that hit some Afghan citizens,” he said. “There were people who burned the TV and radio stations. It was chaos. I called the compound I was supposed to stay at and was told to head back to the airport. The flights were filled with embassy people. The airport had a runway and a shack.”

After a couple failed attempts and a chance to meet the Afghan who was supposed to be his guide, Knott was able to get away before the Afghan military came back to the airport.

“We ended up in heading to the compound coming in hot. We zoomed in and that was my first day.”

Knott eventually headed up north to speak with farmers.

“While the farmers may have had two to three cows,” he said, “they still had extra milk. The plan was to create a cooperative. The various tribes that didn’t get along were presented with the idea.”

Eventually, Russians, Germans, Mongolians and U.S. staff were working together on planning and engineering.

“We signed the agreement in the Russian compound,” Knott said. “We determined to pasteurize the fruit juices too to help kids and moms.”

The biggest land evaluation came in the city of Kunduz.

“Afghanistan’s requirements are not to disturb any holy places,” he said. “There is a mountain, but the plant would have been in visible site, but not in jeopardy. Then we had a public meeting with various tribal leaders who brought their machine guns and rocket launchers. However, they liked the ideas of the co-op.”

The pasteurization factory was built, but four months later, the Taliban blew it up, Knott said.

While the plant didn’t last, Knott’s memories of the Afghan people are still strong.

“They are kind, generous and looking for the same things we look for,” he said. “I was able to get my translator and his family out of Afghanistan and to England.”

Knott, who spent 38 years in the Air Force, has spent time in Iraq and Saudi Arabia as well.

“It saddens me about the current events,” he said. “My dad used to say to me that everyone puts their pants on one leg at a time. It took me time to realize that most people want a job, a house and a chance to grow old.”

Will Akin

Between 2009 and 2012, Clay County Sheriff and Army veteran Will Akin worked as a contractor in Afghanistan, serving as a police advisor. He mentored local police and aided Afghan investigators in family responses and human rights violations. He also worked as a security transport lead.

While there, he felt concussive IED explosions.

“I also worked with female police officers,” he said. “I enjoyed my experiences with these different individuals. I really found myself emerged in the Afghan culture.”

As the current situation unfolds and the Taliban takes over Afghanistan, Akin thinks about the people he worked with, such as interpreters, who remain in the country. He worries about their lives.

“There are so many lessons we have,” Akin said. “The U.S. is still the best country in the world and we still have such a capability to help others. The veterans and contractors who went to Afghanistan did their jobs.”

Akin said he learned many lessons during his time there, including some areas in the country don’t recognize Kabul as the central location of government. Akin said he also learned about racism in the area.

“It’s really different because facial features determined racism,” he explained of the area. “Those who live north have more Mongolian looks and those in the south are more Arabic. It’s really weird that the brow and eyes cause such problems.”

Watching the exit, Akin said he believes America should have left 10 years ago.

“We should have learned the lessons on how to exit after what we did in Vietnam,” he said.

Akin stays in contact with three interpreters, who are now here in the United States.

“I offer my help to them if they need it,” he said. “For many of us who spent time in Afghanistan, we feel helpless. I want to help the people who helped us.”