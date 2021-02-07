CLAY COUNTY — A pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in one Clay County crash while an Excelsior Springs woman suffered moderate injuries in another county crash, according to the highway patrol.

The most recent wreck occurred Saturday, Feb. 6, when Joseph M. Bybee, 27, of Kansas City was towing a 1999 Acura. A 2005 Honda driven Tuan V. Nguyen, 46, of Kansas City, slid off an ice-covered roadway, causing it to strike Bybee.

Bybee was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment.

The second crash, which occurred Thursday, Feb. 4, involved three vehicles.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred as a southbound 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by 46-year-old Michael A. Bradford was changing lanes into the exit lane on Interstate 29. A 2001 Ford driven by 40-year-old Melinda S. Moore of Excelsior Springs struck the Toyota, causing it to strike a southbound 2017 Mitsubishi driven by 38-year-old Latasha D. Jefferson of Kansas City.

Moore was taken to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment.