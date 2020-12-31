In the Northland, like in many communities around the globe, 2020 was a year heavily marked by a multitude of negatives centering on civil unrest and racial issues, uncommon criminal cases and the ever-impactful coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the negatives, there were also positives to come from 2020. Some of the silver linings to the pandemic cloud that was 2020 were part of our #Bounceback coverage and included profiles of local health care workers, business owners and community members who came together to help those in need. We at the CT were inspired by these stories and look forward to continuing to highlight these Bounceback efforts and other positives in the year to come.

As a look back at the year, the following is a recap of each top story's headline and first paragraphs from each weekly print edition's front page published through the year. This recap is a reflection of the rollercoaster that was 2020: the bad, the worse, the good and stories that showcase change is on the horizon in 2021.

Jan. 2

Headline: Schools battle youth vaping

Some area school districts are struggling to keep up with incidents of children caught with vaping devices.

“At the high school level, it has probably become our biggest discipline issue that we deal with,” Liberty Public Schools Executive Director of Secondary Education Julie Moore said. “We have incidents all the time. There is probably stuff going on daily, but as far as getting reports, it is a weekly occurrence.”

Compared to the year before, incidents involving vapes in Liberty schools more than doubled last year, Moore said. In Kearney, students in junior high and high school are regularly found with vaping devices.

Jan. 9

Headline: Alleged robber shot dead outside Holt residence identified

HOLT — A Clay County deputy-involved shooting ended with a suspect killed outside his residence in rural Holt. The suspect, Jeffery D. Millsap, a 28-year-old white man, allegedly was involved in a robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Liberty and a shooting at an Independence Dodge dealership Jan. 2.

Liberty officers were called to the sporting goods store in the 200 block of South Stewart Road in the Liberty Commons to investigate a report of a person possibly armed with a gun inside the store.

Jan. 16

Headline: A Titan in Chiefs Kingdom

Kearney native talks taking on Chiefs in AFC Championship

When the Kansas City Chiefs (13-4) take on the Tennessee Titans (11-7) Sunday, Jan. 19, for the AFC Championship, there will be at least one Northland native on the gridiron, Beau Brinkley.

The former Kearney Bulldog and Mizzou Tiger has been a long snapper with the Titans since 2012. Last year, Brinkley and his Titans teammates bested the Chiefs in a playoff win at Arrowhead Stadium. Brinkley hopes to repeat the success this Sunday.

“I got to treat it like it’s just another game. I got to go out there, have fun and do my job, not do more than what I’m supposed to,” Brinkley said, referring to how he mentally prepares for a matchup of this magnitude.

Jan. 23

Headline: Residents win out

Kearney quarry permit fails with tie vote

KEARNEY — Because approval was not recommended by a super majority of the board of aldermen, a conditional use permit that would have allowed the old quarry in Kearney to reopen failed Tuesday, Jan. 21. The issue, which required three “yes” aldermanic votes to pass, failed with a split vote of 2-2 with Aldermen Dan Holt and Kathy Barger voting in favor and Aldermen Gerri Spencer and Marie Steiner against the effort.

Both Steiner and Spencer said their vote represented the desires of the city residents who have come out in droves in opposition to the quarry's reopening.

“I can honestly say I have not been approached by a single person that was in favor of this,” Spencer said ahead of casting her vote during Tuesday's aldermen meeting. “I will go with what my constituents are saying, it is very loud and very clear.”

Jan. 30

Headline: Cheering on the Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV excitement in full swing at local businesses

As in other areas of the Kansas City metro area, excitement for the Kansas Chiefs’ appearance in the Feb. 2 Super Bowl is at a high in the Northland. Grocery stores are crafting specialty food items and restaurants are planning watch parties while clothing stores are selling AFC championship gear along with other merchandise.

Feb. 6

Headline: Smithville firefighters rescue drowning deer

SMITHVILLE — Smithville firefighters rushed to Smithville Lake at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, after coyote hunters called about drowning deer that fell through the ice.

“There were four total,” Smithville Area Fire Protection District Chief Dave Cline said. “We got them out and loaded them into a pick-up truck.”

One deer died after being brought to shore, but the other three were relocated by the Missouri Department of Conservation to a “sunny spot up and away,” Cline said.

Feb. 13

Headline: Judge takes no action on county's request in audit case

A Missouri judge took no action on a motion filed by Clay County in its case against State Auditor Nicole Galloway by the Monday, Feb. 10, deadline, effectively denying the County Commission’s claim. The county sought to amend an order of dismissal in the case that confirmed the auditor’s legal authority to conduct performance audits of counties.

The lawsuit was originally filed more than a year ago by the Clay County Commission, which claims Galloway overstepped her authority as state auditor in requesting certain information from the county.

Feb. 20

Headline: Gone too soon

Wehmeyer family remembers son, brother

LIBERTY — In the midst of more than two and a half years of legal proceedings after the death of their son, Jake, Jeff and Jamie Wehmeyer along with their younger son, Zane Wehmeyer, are remembering the best things about the 17-year-old aspiring Marine.

Zane said his brother was his best friend.

“For more than two years, I have thought about him every single moment of every day,” he said. “I miss everything. I want to talk to him and tell him about my day.”

Zane said he has struggled with his brother’s death. He almost failed school and has lacked motivation.

One of his Jake’s friends, Jacob D. Mustoe, received 15 years in prison last week for voluntary manslaughter after telling police he had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms before driving into Wehmeyer and Wehmeyer’s home, then leaving Wehmeyer unresponsive under the vehicle.

Feb. 27

Headline: County monitors 3 in relation to coronavirus

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center Executive Director Gary Zaborac said three county residents are being monitored for “medium risk” of coronavirus after traveling to mainland China.

The county was alerted, Zaborac said, to the need for monitoring Thursday, Feb. 20, adding the three are quarantined at home and are being monitored twice per day for 14 days.

“It is similar to what the Kansas City Health Department is doing,” he said Monday, Feb. 24. “They are not symptomatic and show no signs of the disease.”

March 5

Headline: Couple welcomes Leap Day baby

LIBERTY — Historically, children born on Feb. 29, referred to Leap Day because it comes only in leap years, are surprisingly hard to come by. Labeled leaplings, there are about 187,000 people total who were born on Leap Day in the United States.

This year, Liberty Hospital had three births. One of those babies who leaped into the world is Atlas Clayton Hoye. His parents, Clayton Hoye and Keira Benson, expected to be at the hospital the first week of March, but little Atlas had other ideas.

“My water broke on Friday evening,” Benson said. “We came in to see if it was a go and at 4:11 a.m., Atlas came into the world.”

March 12

Headline: Experts say Northland prepared for, but don't expect COVID-19 outbreak

As the total infection number of those with COVID-19 continues to rise, city leaders along with health and first response experts across the Northland say Clay County residents should not panic, that the county is prepared and that no cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the county.

“We are very prepared. The confidence level comes from our partnerships with Clay County Public Health Center as well as other public health centers in the region,” Clay County Emergency Management Director Will Akin said.

March 19

Headline: Virus creates headaches for shoppers, major retailers

Stores alter hours, limit purchases, fight shortages

The spread of COVID-19 has created a trend of ordered closures of bars and restaurants, increased sanitization efforts at businesses and panic buying of food and household essentials by worried citizens around the nation despite attempts of government entities to discourage stockpiling.

In addition to sanitizing items like wipes and bleach, one of the most coveted items is toilet paper. Stores across the Northland, like many in the U.S., have had shelves of these items wiped out in minutes. As a result of buying frenzies, retailers altered hours and limited the amount of items shoppers can purchase due to shortages.

March 26

Headline: Clay County issues stay-at-home order

CLAY COUNTY — As of Tuesday, March 24, residents of Clay County were ordered to stay at home except for obtaining of essential needs to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Clay County’s order is in effect through Friday, April 24.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, Clay County Public Health reported five confirmed cases of the virus in its reporting jurisdiction. Those who live in Kansas City in Clay County’s borders are not included in this total as they are reported to Kansas City Health Department.

April 2

Headline: Advisory committee finds public interest in altering county leadership structure

CLAY COUNTY — After months of public meetings across the Northland this winter, the Clay County Constitution Advisory Committee concluded its findings, recommending the Clay County Commission be replaced by at least an eight-person council.

The 12-person advisory committee, created by each of the three county commissioners appointing four members, was formed in November when the commission approved a resolution to ask voters on the April ballot whether an official commission shall be created by the county circuit court to frame a county constitution that will be put to voters for approval at a later date. This question will be referred to on the ballot as Proposition C. Since elections in the state have been postponed from April due to COVID-19 concerns, voters will see the question at the ballot box in June.

April 9

Headline: Food pantries continue serving needy during coronavirus crisis

Food pantries continue to serve those in need across Northland communities despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kearney, the Kearney Food Pantry, 113 E. Washington St., is open 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

In Liberty, In As Much Ministry food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 2050 Plumbers Way. In addition, Feed Northland Kids Executive Director Chris Evans said the organization is offering those in need services thanks in part to volunteers from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and a mobile Community Food Kit program.

In Smithville, those in need of food pantry services can call on First Christian Church, located at 201 N. Bridge St.

April 16

Headline: 1 dead, others treated after possible fentanyl exposure at county jail

CLAY COUNTY — One inmate is dead and two other inmates along with four jail staffers at Clay County Detention Center in Liberty sought hospital treatment after what the sheriff’s office believes was fentanyl exposure Friday, April 10.

According to a press release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:20 p.m. Friday, three inmates began showing physical signs of a “medical emergency.” Detention Center jailers began performing CPR and staff members rendering aid were exposed. Ambulances with paramedics from Liberty, Kearney and Claycomo fire departments and districts responded to the scene. Personnel administered NARCAN, a drug used to treat overdoses. Exposed inmates and staff were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

April 23

Headline: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available

CLAY COUNTY — To help the public have easier and faster access to testing for coronavirus, Clay County Public Health Center began offering drive-thru testing by appointment on Wednesday, April 22. Testing is done in the parking lot on the west side of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, located at 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and wish to be tested, please fill out the testing questionnaire. If you qualify for testing, health department staff will be in contact with you shortly to schedule an appointment,” states the health center’s website, www.clayhealth.com.

April 30

Headline: Bouncing Back

Clay County Public Health releases COVID-19 recovery plan

CLAY COUNTY — As the rate of COVID-19 infections has remained low across Clay County, public health officials released a recovery plan Wednesday, April 29, that outlines how county entities can begin to reopen after stay-home orders expire Monday, May 4.

“Existing shelter-in-place actions enacted … have demonstrated having a measurable impact on reducing the number of cases of COVID-19 in Clay County’s jurisdiction,” states a proclamation on the implementation of recovery efforts from Clay County Public Health Center Director Gary Zaborac. “Continual evaluation of local data and conditions in Clay County’s jurisdiction indicate that the first peak of disease has occurred, and the number of cases remains stable and low.”

The recovery plan takes a phased-in approach and includes four steps, the first of which begins when stay-home orders are lifted May 4. The first step includes reopening businesses and organizations with occupancy limits while continuing to not allow mass gatherings. Mass gatherings are any gathering of 25 or more in a location where physical interaction is possible.

May 7

Headline: Health center offers COVID-19 testing free for those with, without symptoms

CLAY COUNTY — The county public health center now offers free COVID-19 testing for Clay County residents whether they have symptoms or not as those with COVID-19 can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“Our current test is (through the nose) and tests for those that are currently infected with COVID-19. Reliable antibody testing that can determine whether someone has ever had COVID-19 is not yet available,” states the Clay County Public Health Center website, www.clayhealth.com.

Testing will be done by appointment on weekdays. To be tested, a person must first fill out a testing questionnaire.

May 14

Headline: Development group sues Kearney over quarry project

KEARNEY — Development group I-35 Holdings is suing the city of Kearney, claiming city leaders used an improper methodology to determine if protest petitions were valid. The suit also claims a related super majority vote was not needed for passage of the project.

This winter, city staff, citing city ordinance, said the city's receiving of written petitions from impacted residents meant aldermen needed to pass approval for I-35's large-scale development project that included a quarry operation by super majority — three of the city's four aldermen — instead of a typical simple majority.

May 21

Headline: Local nurse shares stories about working in New York

Nurses, like doctors, take an oath to help others, which includes devoting themselves to those individuals’ welfare, even in times of fear and unknown such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Mollie Brown, a 2009 Liberty High School graduate who earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Avila University, spent 21 days in New York City, serving at the Coney Island Hospital.

For a couple of days, Brown was thrust into prehospital orientation, then orientation and mask fitting. She then shadowed another nurse. Within days, she was fully entrenched in an intensive care unit.

“We ended up turning a pediatric unit into an ICU,” Brown said. “Every single patient I dealt with minus one had COVID. We had patients stay for weeks. I know that by the second week that I was there, things started to slow down, but we were putting multiple patients anywhere we could.”

Brown said when she left three weeks later, the ICU was still full.

May 28

Headline: Election Overview

2 vie for Smithville's First Ward aldermanic seat

SMITHVILLE — In the race for Smithville’s First Ward aldermanic seat, Dan Ulledahl and Arthur Smith will appear on the April ballot. The Courier-Tribune provided questions to each candidate, asking for biographical details and where they stand on city issues.

Candidates were allowed 50 words to answer each question. Answers exceeding the limit were edited for fairness to all candidates with an ellipses (...).

What will you make your primary goal for the city of Smithville, if elected?

Ulledahl: “My primary goal is to promote growth while maintaining traditional values and the safety of our town.”

Smith: “Accountability for the citizens of the city of Smithville.”

June 4

Headline: Clay Countians moving forward with possible government change

CLAY COUNTY — At the polls Tuesday, June 2, Clay County voters, with 11,142 of the 19,670 votes cast, said they want the circuit court to create a commission to frame a new form of county government that would be put to voters at a later date. The passed ballot measure was Proposition C.

The decision was not a landslide as 8,528 votes, roughly 43% of votes cast, were in opposition to the measure, according to uncertified county election results.

Now that Prop C passed, the appointed constitutional commission will look at how county residents want to define the structure and system of county government including the number of and power of elected and other officials and whether to include a system for elected leader recall.

June 11

Headline: Seeking Change

Black Lives Matter protest lines Main Street

SMITHVILLE — While holding signs denouncing racism that included statements such as “White privilege is real, skin color is not a crime and racism is a pandemic,” throngs of Smithville children, young adults and parents lined downtown Smithville’s Main Street Monday, June 8, as they took part in a Black Lives Matter protest.

The local protest came in the wake of deaths elsewhere in the nation of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, African Americans who were killed by police during encounters with officers. Their deaths, along with those of other minorities in recent months and years, have sparked outrage in communities across the nation, with protesters taking to the streets in recent days and weeks to demand racial equality and justice for those killed as a result of police action.

One group at the Smithville protest was the Guptas, a mixed-race family that includes parents Debbie and Ganesh and daughters Autumn and Leeta. Ganesh, who wore his U.S. Army uniform and held a sign that read, “Remember Kent State,” commented on the state of policing in the U.S., saying oversight is needed.

June 18

Headline: Opening Up

County allows mass gatherings up to 250

CLAY COUNTY — In light of the state’s full reopening that began Tuesday, June 16, Clay County Public Health Center eased restrictions on businesses and mass gatherings effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 16. While all statewide restrictions are lifted, local authorities like cities and the county public health center can still put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place in their jurisdictions.

Clay County Public Health Center’s recovery plan allowances now include:

• Relaxing all business and organizations’ occupancy restrictions to 50% of the entity’s authorized building/fire code occupancy.

• Allowing gatherings including religious services, weddings and funerals of 50% of listed occupancy to continue provided physical distancing is maintained.

• Allowing mass gatherings of up to 250 provided physical distancing is maintained.

• Allowing public and neighborhood association pools up to 50% of the bather load within the pool enclosure.

The county’s new order is set to expire at 12:01 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

June 25

Headline: Man charged in Liberty robbery, kidnapping case following chase

LIBERTY — A Liberty man faces multiple felony charges after a vehicle chase led to his arrest in connection with a reported robbery and kidnapping that allegedly began at a Liberty car wash June 17.

According to a warrant issued in Clay County Circuit Court Friday, June 19, Terry E. Campbell, 35, of Liberty is charged with felonies of kidnapping that may have included inflecting injury or terrorizing, robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, sexual abuse and two counts of armed criminal action. The chase occurred around lunchtime June 18, and involved Campbell, who was driving a dark blue Volkswagen sedan.

July 2

Headline: Chase ends with officer shooting suspect in Liberty

LIBERTY — A vehicle chase that began in Independence ended with an officer-involved shooting in downtown Liberty around 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, near the intersection of Leonard and Mill streets.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the law enforcement agency heading up the shooting investigation, said the chase began after a white male, Lance A. Bowman, 30, of Independence failed to stop a red pickup truck he was driving for a traffic stop in Independence around 1:45 p.m. Bell said the stop was initiated after an officer noticed the red truck being operated in a careless manner and at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Truman and Lee’s Summit Road.

July 16

Headline: 3 compete in Republican primary for county assessor

CLAY COUNTY — Three candidates in the Aug. 4 primary election vie to be the Republican to compete against Democrat Bruce Cantwell on the November ballot for elected office of county assessor.

Each candidate was asked county-specific questions ahead of the August vote. ... Candidates facing off in the Republican primary are Tracy Baldwin, Bill Keefer and Chris Lonsdale.

July 23

Headline: Kearney schools need family input for reentry plan

KEARNEY — In order to make a return to school this fall as successful as possible, Kearney school district leaders say they need more family input on if they plan to have their children attend in-person classes starting this fall.

The district released its back-to-school plan last week, sending district families a copy and a survey, asking for input and enrollment information. The plan includes multiple alternatives depending on public health mandates and was crafted after months of input from district families, educators, support staff, public health officials and other stakeholders. It includes options for classroom learning, all-digital education and a hybrid model.

July 30

Headline: Coronavirus update

Nursing home outbreaks leveling off in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY — According to officials with Clay County Public Health Center, after weeks of increased positive cases and dozens of deaths, multiple outbreaks of coronavirus at area nursing homes are leveling off.

As of Monday, July 20, CCPHC Communications Specialist Kelsey Neth said outbreaks at nursing homes had accounted for a majority of the health center’s reporting jurisdictions cases and deaths with:

• 92 cases and 12 deaths at Pleasant Valley Manor Care in Pleasant Valley,

• 19 cases and no deaths at Heritage Avonlea of Gladstone,

• eight cases and zero deaths at Liberty Health and Wellness and

• 58 cases and seven deaths at Ashton Court Care and Rehabilitation Centre in Liberty.

Aug. 6

Headline: Familiar faces claim county primary victories

CLAY COUNTY —Two familiar female faces in Clay County government will face one another for election as western county commissioner in the November general election after both women won their party’s races in the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary.

In the Republican race, with nearly 42% of all 40 precincts counted, Lydia McEvoy bested Rodney Phillips, Barry McCullough and Josiah Bechtold for the win. Based on unofficial totals from Clay County Election Board, McEvoy took 3,215 votes to McCullough’s 2,680, Phillips’ 1,004 and Bechtold’s 775 votes. In total, 7,674 votes were cast.

With her win Tuesday, McEvoy moves on to face Democrat Cathy Rinehart in the general election this fall. Rinehart bested outgoing state Rep. Jon Carpenter, taking 73% of 10,599 votes cast to Carpenter’s nearly 27%, or 2,859 votes.

Aug. 13

Headline: Cathy Rinehart will not dispute recount in western county commissioner primary

CLAY COUNTY — Cathy Rinehart said she is not contesting results of the verification recount that showed her opponent, Jon Carpenter, as the true victor of the Democratic primary for western district county commissioner.

“It’s all good for me. I can’t speak for anybody else, but it’s all good for me. There are no hard feelings,” she told the Courier-Tribune.

A full verification recount was initiated late last week after election directors discovered a programming error with tabulators that impacted six Democratic races and 21 voting precincts. Races impacted were those for state representative in House districts 16, 17 and 18 and county races for eastern and western district commissioner and sheriff. Precincts impacted included parts of Gallatin, Chouteau and Liberty. The only opposed race in the impacted group was the western commissioner race.

Aug. 20

Headline: Let 'em play?

Protesters demand fall contact sports in schools

CLAY COUNTY — In addition to wanting their children to have the opportunity to play sports this fall, protesters against possibly postponing fall sports to spring in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking issue with county public health administration, saying there is a lack of transparency and public input.

Rallies in support of a traditional fall sports schedule were held in Liberty, Kearney and Smithville this week with another rally planned for Thursday, Aug. 20, in time for Clay County Public Health Center’s monthly board meeting. In addition to rallies, proponents of fall sports created a private Facebook group, #letthemplay — Clay County 2020-21 Sports, that now has more than 4,500 members.

Aug. 27

Headline: Clay County emergency order extended

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center extended the emergency order related to COVID-19 until further notice.

“This includes the requirement that masks be worn in all areas of public accommodation to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Although we remain in Phase 2 Step 2 of recovery, schools may reopen and youth sport leagues may resume while following proper COVID-19 safety protocols,” states a release from the center.

The emergency order was first enacted in March. It has had several amendments in recent months as the pandemic continued, with the most recent set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 23, if an extension was not ordered. That amended order included the recent requirement of masks in public.

Sept. 3

Headline: Welcome to a new school year

Liberty schools prepare for obscure year

LIBERTY — The Merriam-Webster definition of obscure is, “not readily understood or clearly expressed” which might be used to describe Liberty Public School’s coming year. The beginning of a new semester during the coronavirus pandemic means beginning classes either virtually, in-person or both through a hybrid approach to learning. The school year starts Tuesday, Sept. 8.

While reentry plans are subject to change depending on how coronavirus impacts the community in coming months, plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year were influenced by students, their families, faculty, staff and administration.

Sept. 10

Headline: Construction underway in Smithville Marketplace

SMITHVILLE — As people drive along U.S. Highway 169 in Smithville, they may notice the changing landscape.

Although coronavirus has delayed a lot of things including business developments, construction of Price Chopper and Porters Ace Hardware in Smithville Marketplace is moving along. Each coming business has walls up with outside paint and parking completed thus far.

Porters passed final inspection Friday, Sept. 4, City Development Director Jack Hendrix said.

Sept. 17

Headline: Easing families' burdens

Northland schools continue free meal offerings for all students

Throughout the Northland, students returned to in-class, virtual and hybrid model learning. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began closing doors to local schools in March, districts took it upon themselves to provide meals to students and families for free.

Now that school is back in session, Northland district leaders say there are still meals available regardless of the students’ learning model.

The Kearney School District is now offering free meal service to all students in school district boundaries.

Sept. 24

Headline: City permit needed?

Clay County threatens legal action against KC over Annex

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Commission is again mired in legal controversy, this time with Kansas City over construction of the $20 million new Annex. The project is being constructed at Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue in Kansas City.

While grading work has begun on behalf of the county, an inspector from Kansas City issued a stop work order Tuesday, Sept. 15, citing the county’s lack of a site disturbance permit.

Oct. 1

Headline: Porters Ace Hardware run by 3rd generation Northlanders

SMITHVILLE — After hosting a ribbon cutting Sept. 24, the locally known Porter family opened a new Porters Ace Hardware in Smithville Marketplace.

Store manager Alex Porter said it was fun having the ribbon cutting, which included the store’s youngest guest, a six-week-old baby whose older brother, 1, was mesmerized by a Bobcat, a piece of motorized heavy equipment, outside.

Oct. 8

Headline: Liberty approves business grants program

LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council approved up to $250,000 for a Small Business Grant Program for eligible small businesses within Liberty city limits. Liberty joins Smithville and Kearney in giving out grants to city businesses.

The program is made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed and the president signed on March 27.

On May 1, the Clay County Commission approved Resolution 2020-139, distributing federal CARES Act funding to Liberty for eligible expenses incurred to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct. 15

Headline: Smithville fire district seeks tax increase

SMITHVILLE — A proposed 35-cent tax levy increase for Smithville Area Fire Protection District, if passed, will pay to fully staff station No. 3 in Paradise.

The station was built with a bond issue passed by voters in 2012, but a tax levy increase that ran on the same ballot to staff and operate the station failed. A second attempt at the levy increase was placed on the following August ballot and failed again. Since then, the third station has remained unmanned.

Oct. 22

Headline: Current clerk, political newcomer vie for eastern county commissioner seat

CLAY COUNTY — Current County Clerk Megan Thompson and political newcomer Dustin Bell are facing off in the race for eastern county commissioner on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Both participated in interviews with the Courier-Tribune ahead of the election and discussed where they stand on issues and questions posed to them by voters.

Oct. 29

Headline: County constitution passage would add commissioners, get rid of 5 elected offices

CLAY COUNTY — This election cycle, voters in the county will again get to decide if they want to fundamentally overhaul the structure of Clay County government by opting to approve or vote down a constitution. Multiple previous attempts at passing a constitutional or charter form of government failed at the ballot box, with the most recent in 2013.

The language for the current constitution proposal was crafted by a 14-member circuit court-appointed, bipartisan group after voters approved moving forward with exploration of a new form of government earlier this year. The bipartisan group worked over the course of months to gather public input and craft a document, members of the group say, repairs the county’s outdated form of government that is plagued by infighting and ineffectiveness in its current three-member commission.

Nov. 5

Headline: Voters overhaul county government

Constitution passes with 81% of vote

CLAY COUNTY — In addition to ushering in two new associate commissioners at the ballot box in the November general election, Clay County voters overwhelmingly said more government change was needed by voting “yes” on a county constitution.

Based on uncertified county election results, more than 81% of the 122,803 votes cast on the question approved the constitution. Just under 19%, or 22,911 votes, were cast in opposition to the ballot question.

Changes approved as part of the constitution’s passage include expanding the three-person commission to seven, term limits for and an opportunity to recall commissioners, limitations on debt and requiring public meetings to be live-streamed.

Nov. 12

Headline: Stepping into harm's way

Smithville gas station manager intervenes during woman’s assault

SMITHVILLE — Darrell Cooper, 30, faces two counts of felony assault following an incident the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Smithville Kum & Go gas station, 1102 S. U.S. Highway 169. His bond is set at $250,000.

“About 9:15 a.m. is when we got a call about an assault,” Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge said. “Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old woman from Independence who had been assaulted inside the store by a 30-year-old male from Trimble. (The store general manager) had also intervened to try to protect the woman and was assaulted as well.”

Store General Manager Jill Volpi said the experience was scary and violent.

“He was really violent,” Volpi said. “I didn’t think about it. I just went in and did everything I could to get him off her.”

Nov. 19

Headline: 'At critical point again'

Metro health directors sound alarm on rising COVID-19 rates

As COVID-19 surges in the Kansas City metropolitan area, the region’s area health directors, including Gary Zaborac at Clay County Public Health and Rex Archer at the Kansas City Health Department, are sounding the alarm in a letter released Friday, Nov. 13.

“As health department directors and health officers representing the health departments of the Kansas City region, we fully understand the impact that stay-at-home orders have on our local economy. However, COVID-19 transmission cannot continue to rage out of control in our community given the severe strain on our health and medical systems,” the letter reads.

The letter states there has been an increased demand for testing, resulting in a lag in testing turnaround time and a strain on public health contact tracing abilities.

Nov. 26

Headline: Fire chiefs say some PPE becoming hard to order

Nationally, there have been 553,450 fire service personnel responses to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 incidents between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

As of Friday, Nov. 20, total cases to date in Clay County surpassed 8,300 with 129 deaths reported between Clay County Public Health Center and Kansas City Health Department. According to the CCPHC recovery dashboard, hospitals are operating over capacity with respect to staffing, supplies and testing due to the virus.

“Currently, we are not seeing a sustained reduction in cases necessary to continue moving forward with recovery,” states the CCPHC dashboard, online through clayhealth.com. “... We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 admittance in hospitals as well as increases in individuals testing positive for hospital tests.”

Dec. 3

Headline: COVID-19 case counts up

Hospitals seeing virus-related increases

CLAY COUNTY — Two of Clay County’s largest hospitals that have patient beds and emergency rooms, Liberty and North Kansas City, continue to see an increase in COVID-19 patients.

At North Kansas City Hospital, COVID-19 cases are spiking, said Chief Medical Officer James Stewart. While not giving exact numbers, Stewart reported from Oct. 9 to Nov. 9, the hospital had a 53% increase in its daily COVID-19 census.

Dec. 10

Headline: Liberty investigates Confederate monument revestment

LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council, with a 5-3 vote, is pursuing legal revestment of a hotly debated cemetery lot with a Confederate monument in the Fairview-New Hope cemeteries. The decision came after an almost-three hour meeting in November. Revestment is the return of a territory or piece of land to the control of a monarch or other authority such as a city.

Councilmen Greg Duncan, Kevin Graham, Harold Phillips, Mike Hagan and Gene Gentrup voted in favor of looking at revestment. Council members Jeff Watt, Paul Jenness and Rae Moore voted against. While all three in opposition spoke against racism at a recent council meeting, they worry about the precedent with private property the move would make.

Dec. 17

Headline: 'I don't know why I pulled the trigger'

Murder charge follows Smithville shooting

SMITHVILLE — A Smithville woman faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action following an alleged argument Thursday, Dec. 10 with her fiancé that turned deadly.

A release from Smithville police states Lori A. Ackerman, 47, was charged with the felonies in connection with the death of 48-year-old Shannon Tate. Officers responded to the shooting in the couple’s residence around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the 100 block of Tipperary Street. When officers arrived, they found Shannon Tate on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died Friday, Dec. 11.

Dec. 24

Headline: County collector's office gets 'good' state audit rating

CLAY COUNTY — A state audit of Clay County Collector Lydia McEvoy’s office gave her office an overall rating of “good.” The ranking is the second highest possible. The report is the fourth released as part of an ongoing state audit of Clay County that was initiated by citizen petition. Previously released audits of the clerk, recorder and public administrator’s offices were given the same rating.

According to the report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, a “good” rating indicates “this entity is well managed. The report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been or will be implemented.”