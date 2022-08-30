LIBERTY — A Kansas City man who allegedly committed murder during a marijuana sale in 2020 in a Price Chopper parking lot near Liberty was found guilty by a Clay County jury.
Last week, jurors found Blade Elliott, 22, guilty of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
Kansas City police were dispatched to the grocery store at 9717 N. Ash Ave. around 5:30 p.m. June 8, 2020 to a reported shooting.
Once on scene, police found Trinton Phillips, 21, of Excelsior Springs deceased in the driver seat of a black Kia Spectra. According to the probable cause statement from Kansas City Police Department, Elliott allegedly made contact with Phillips via the Snapchat app for a suspected marijuana deal in the grocery store parking lot.
Elliott was alleged to have been one of multiple passengers in a black Volkswagen, according to information in the probable cause statement. Also according to the probable cause statement, multiple gunshots were heard at the scene and Elliott was seen exiting Phillips’ vehicle and reentering the Volkswagen as it fled the area.
"Officers were able to determine that the victim and defendant had set up a meeting for the sale of marijuana, the defendant then attempted to reach for a bag of marijuana which was near the victim, the victim was then shot four times before the defendant fled from the scene," states a release from the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Detectives identified Elliott based on conversations that occurred in setting up the marijuana sale, states the prosecuting attorney's office.
The murder weapon, a 9 mm Glock model 45, was found during the execution of search warrant at Elliott’s residence.
Jurors recommended Elliott serve 67 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the convictions. Judge Shane T. Alexander ordered a sentencing hearing for Nov. 10.
