As 2021 winds down, we at the Courier-Tribune are looking back at the year that was. In reviewing the milestone moments of the year, five themes emerged: continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; park improvements were made throughout the Northland; efforts were made related to diversity, equity and inclusion; changes came to county government; and there were major business developments that are bringing millions of dollars of investment to the local economy.

The following is recap of how these themes impacted our core coverage communities of Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.

COVID-19

A second year of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted much of the Northland community in 2021 and continues to do so as we head into 2022. The year of 2021 brought its own share of pandemic obstacles, including two new variants: Delta and Omicron; year-end national testing shortages; and debates and lawsuits centering on safety protocols like masks in schools.

As 2021 comes to a close, the nation is seeing another spike in cases thanks to, according to public health experts, the Omicron variant, which is less severe and less deadly than Delta, but more contagious. The rise of the variant and high travel rates around the 2021 Christmas holiday, health care experts argue, has lead to higher demand for testing, which is causing testing shortages around the nation as the year ends.

At the start of 2021, health care employees and those at risk for COVID-19 like seniors living in assisted living facilities or retirement homes began receiving vaccines. In January, seniors at Oak Pointe in Kearney and residents with disabilities at Life Unlimited in Liberty told the Courier-Tribune they were happy to be able to get vaccinated as it meant they could more safely be involved in community events and return to seeing family in person. By February, the mass vaccine site at Cerner was up and running, and by April, vaccines were available at public health departments and pharmacies around the region.

In 2021, students were able to return classrooms and saw the return of school events like graduation, but the school year was not without its COVID-related troubles. One of the biggest issues in schools across the Northland centered on masking in schools, with vocal parent groups taking to protesting against school board requirements of universal masking at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

In September, the Northland Parent Association, a grassroots organization made up of Clay and Platte county families, sued local school districts and leadership of Kansas City and North Kansas City over mask mandates and quarantine policies, saying they were unconstitutional and harming children. While a federal judge dismissed the suit due to lack of evidence in November, legal woes involving schools and masks didn’t end there.

In addition to filing lawsuits over federal vaccine mandates in the fall, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts including those in the Northland for forcing masking. After a Cole County judge issued a ruling against public health departments that threw out their orders meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Schmitt in December issued cease and desist letters to school districts, including those in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville, ordering them to stop universal masking and quarantines.

By Christmas, districts in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville all made masking optional in school buildings, but the state requirement for mask-wearing on school buses remains.

While another year of the pandemic proved tumultuous, 2021 was not without its positives. Thanks to vaccination rollouts that began in January in Clay County, restrictions on mass gatherings and businesses were eased throughout the year, allowing for the return of community events. While events were either canceled or went virtual in 2020, 2021 saw the return of large events like fall festivals, concerts, wine walks, Fourth of July celebrations and lighted Christmas parades in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville. These events brought out thousands of excited local residents.

Clay County government

2021 brought many changes to government in Clay County. At the start of the year, two new commissioners, Megan Thompson and Jon Carpenter, who were sworn into office at the end of 2020, joined Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte in making swift changes to county government operations as the newly enacted constitution went into effect.

In January, Interim County Administrator Tom Salisbury was hired and contracts with high-priced outside legal firms were ended. Former county attorney Kevin Graham was also rehired to represent the county, saving taxpayers millions in legal fees.

Since then, the county started the search for a permanent county administrator, ended its legal fight against the citizen-petitioned state audit of the county and halted the former commission’s plan to create a new Annex building in Kansas City.

The year also saw the change of the public administrator and collector from elected positions to appointed ones under the new constitution. With the change, former Public Administrator Sarah Mills Rottgers and Collector Lydia McEvoy resigned in the fall. Since then, Alexa Summit was appointed public administrator and Barbara O’Riley as collector.

The year and new constitution also brought a change to the county clerk’s office, with the office no longer being an elected one. As Thompson, the former county clerk, was elected to the commission, former Deputy Clerk Sandy Baldwin was appointed as clerk.

As the multiyear rollout of the new constitution continues, more changes to county government will come in 2022, including expanding the elected commission from three members to seven.

Parks and trail improvements

In 2021, communities of Kearney, Liberty and Smithville all received park or trail improvements.

In early April, Smithville’s Main Street Trail opened to connect downtown Smithville to Smithville Lake. Trail access can be found near the maintenance facility entrance of Smith’s Fork Park near the park’s soccer fields. The trail features water fountains and a bike repair station.

In Kearney, the Lions Park remodel opened June 18. The updated park includes a splash pad with large bucket feature, new restroom structure, improved signage, additional parking and new playground equipment that is accessible and safe for children of all ages and abilities.

In Liberty, a pocket dog park within a larger park continued to grow. The Anderson Dog Park inside Ruth Moore Park added fencing, benches and gates. More amenities will be added in the coming year.

Also in Liberty, the newly renovated City Park was reopened in November. The remodel was designed with kids of all abilities in mind. The playground and sprayground are both wheelchair accessible and the playground includes a swing bay, musical instruments, climbers and several slides. The spray ground will open around Memorial Day 2022.

Major construction projects

All over the Northland, major construction projects were completed or continued in 2021.

Liberty School District completed additions to schools including the new athletic field at Heritage Middle School while Smithville School District saw the start of construction of the Smithville High School activity center at the north end of the football stadium.

In the city of Liberty, construction continued on speculation industrial buildings that are now finding tenants such as Scarbrough, a fulfillment facility in the Liberty Logistics Park off of Interstate 35 at South Liberty Parkway. It was also announced a Walgreens micro-fulfillment center will be coming to the city in 2022 to one of the buildings off Hughes Road at South Liberty Parkway.

This summer saw ground broken on the new Heartland Cold Storage Logistics Center, the first speculative cold storage building in the Kansas City market. The building lot is located at 3161 Heartland Drive in the Heartland Meadows Industrial Park.

In October, Hallmark, the Opus Group, the city of Liberty and Missouri Department of Economic Development broke ground on an 850,000-square foot facility, designed to be an expansion of the current Liberty Distribution Center for Hallmark. The new facility is located less than one mile from the current distribution center and will bring multiple smaller outlying distribution facilities under a two-roof, co-located operation, creating a more optimized and efficient distribution network. The existing Hallmark Liberty Distribution Center will be 50 years old in 2022 and this new expansion will grow the company’s footprint in Liberty by 50%. When the new distribution center opens in 2023, Hallmark anticipates there will be more than 1,200 full-time employees working between the two facilities and about 150 seasonal, part-time employees.

Construction also got underway for one of the world’s largest data centers, the Golden Plains Technology Park, near Smithville. Anther significant development in Smithville came in 2021 from the Herzog Foundation. It is building an 18,000-square-foot headquarters in the city that is estimated to be complete next spring.

Diversity, inclusion

and equity

Diversity, equity and inclusion have been three concepts that have either angered or placated many in Clay County this year. Throughout the county, there have been issues of concern raised regarding community racial inequality, bullying and critical race theory and book bannings in schools.

In Liberty, the debate over the Confederate monument and memorial marker in Fairview-New Hope cemeteries on lot 174 continued to be a focus. For nearly two years, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Inc. and the Missouri Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans have asked for a court order to stop the city from taking possession of the land the monument sits on. Hours of public comment have been given to the city council during public meetings on the matter, with a mixed bag of those who want to see it taken down or moved because of its racist implications and those who want to retain it for historical value.

Members of Clay Countians 4 Inclusion are hoping to change the narrative and move the statue. The social justice organization formed this year with an aim to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in Liberty and around Clay County.

In June of 2022, Clay County African American Legacy Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates the Garrison School Cultural Center, will erect a legacy memorial in the once segregated section of Fairview Cemetery in honor of over 750 African Americans buried in mostly unmarked graves.

In schools, issues of bullying and race played out in 2021. Districts continue to review bullying policies including easier methods to report incidents via emails and district websites.

In Smithville, groups of students from the middle and high schools have been working with a local group, People of All Colors, to encourage open dialogue and accelerate diversity and inclusion efforts in schools.

While efforts continue to move forward with school leaders looking for ways to better incorporate diversity and safe spaces for students, at district school board meetings across the county, parents and concerned community members have also spoken out, fearing that diversity efforts are going too far.

Many have said they are against critical race theory, which is not taught in Northland schools, and others questioned the choice of books in high school libraries. Late in the year, some parents took aim at books written about LGBTQ+ experiences and sexual assault. Those for banning these selections say they are inappropriate for teens as they deal with sexual material those against consider pornography.

As 2021 comes to a close, students in some districts have begun coming forward, speaking out against book bannings.

In 2022, school district leaders will continue to review library book selections and recommendation processes.