LIBERTY — The Liberty Sertoma Club’s annual fundraiser, the Fun Shoot Trapshoot, is coming Thursday, Oct. 1 at the KCTA Public Shooting Park, 6420 NE 176th St., Smithville.

The trapshoot runs 4 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Dinner and raffles are 6 to 10 p.m.

The price of admission gives participants two rounds of targets at 25 targets each round, two boxes of shotgun shells, a shooter gift, a meal by Twisted Taters, soft drinks and water, plus beer after the shoot.

Non-shooters are welcome for dinner, drinks and raffles. There are cash prizes for the first place in three divisions: women, men and juniors.

For details and ticket costs, call 786-4491.