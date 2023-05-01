3 face charges from operation targeting child sexual exploitation during NFL Draft
Submitted photos

CLAY COUNTY — Three men were arrested as part of an operation targeting child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City worked together to arrest the men.

“From April 26 to 30, three men traveled to Clay County to meet with whom they believed to be children ranging in ages from 10 to 14. They had chatted online previously with the ‘children,’ really Clay County Sheriff’s Office and HSI-KC investigators, or with adults who were purportedly offering the children for sex - also under-cover sheriff’s office and HSI-KC investigators,” wrote Sheriff’s office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd in a release to media about the operation.

Laithreach, Link

Link Laithreach
Keith, Nicholas

Nicholas Keith
Gallahad, Glicerio

Glicerio Gallahad

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

