3 face charges from operation targeting child sexual exploitation during NFL Draft

CLAY COUNTY — Three men were arrested as part of an operation targeting child sexual exploitation during the NFL Draft. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City worked together to arrest the men.
“From April 26 to 30, three men traveled to Clay County to meet with whom they believed to be children ranging in ages from 10 to 14. They had chatted online previously with the ‘children,’ really Clay County Sheriff’s Office and HSI-KC investigators, or with adults who were purportedly offering the children for sex - also under-cover sheriff’s office and HSI-KC investigators,” wrote Sheriff’s office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd in a release to media about the operation.
Deputies arrested the men after their arrival at the designated apartment or hotel room.
Link I. Laithreach, 33, of Portland, Oregon, is charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 12 years of age as a result of the operation. He posted $20,000 bond.
Also charged are Nicholas C. Keith, 33, of Lee’s Summit and Glicerio M. Gallahad, 41, of Madison, New Jersey. Keith is charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age. He remains in custody in Clay County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Gallahad is charged with attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age. He also remains in local jail custody in lieu of bond. His bond is set at $40,000.
“The NFL Draft was an amazing experience for the entire Kansas City metro area, but we know events of that magnitude also can increase the opportunity for victimization,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “Through this joint operation with HSI-KC, we wanted to reduce the chance any child in our community would fall victim to such a heinous crime.”
“HSI is recognized as a global leader in the investigation of child predators,” said HSI Kansas City acting Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “Our ability to identify and rescue child victims; apprehend offenders; and help make the internet a safer place for children is even stronger when we have talented and dedicated law enforcement partners, like those at Clay County, working alongside our special agents. I could not be more proud of each and every one of the professionals who have dedicated their lives to the removal of child predators from our streets.”
