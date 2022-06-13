CLAY COUNTY — Three people suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night, June 10, on Interstate 35.

The crash occurred on the interstate around 10:20 p.m. north of Chouteau Trafficway when, according to the highway patrol, Eric P. Stewart, 34, of Kansas City, drove a 2012 Hyundai Sonata the wrong way, going northbound in a southbound lane. The car he drove struck three other vehicles.

According to a highway patrol crash report, Stewart suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment.

Anna E. Turner, 29, of Liberty, was the driver of a 2015 Toyota hit by the Sonata. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to North Kansas City Hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

Crystal J. Millager, 24, of Kansas City, suffered moderate injuries when the 2014 Chevy Cruz she drove was hit by the Sonata. She was also transported to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment.

A fourth vehicle hit in the wreck, a 2013 Ford Focus, sustained moderate damage, but was driven from the scene. No injuries in that vehicle were reported.