LIBERTY — Once again COVID-19 altered the plans for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration in the Northland as the general public watched the event online. But, the resolve of King and those in the Northland honoring the late civil rights leader was apparent.

Theresa Byrd, member of the Martin Luther King Celebration committee, resumed her role as mistress of ceremonies, instructing the small invited in-person gathering about the celebration’s theme: “It Starts with Me: Being the Change I Want to See in Society.”

“We each have to look at what contributions we are making to this world,” she said.

Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, president of William Jewell College, spoke of the commitment of the college and that faculty, staff and students’ actions are predicated on a carefully crafted argument, as were King’s actions.

“Here we are justice-seekers, seeking to emulate Dr. King’s example,” she said. “We aim to honor how he changed the soul of this nation.” William Jewell College serves as the host site for the annual celebration.

Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton said with a city bearing the name “Liberty,” the principle is a defining part of the community.

“Liberty is about insuring the rights and freedoms of all,” he said. “Dr. King is a modern prophet, reminding us that we can’t be silent about things that matter. Right now, there is a lot of vitriolic noise and through that noise, we have to try to understand others’ ideas regardless of where we are. … Our humanity shines in our crises and we should all stand shoulder to shoulder to aid all people in need.”

Brenton also spoke of the disease of racism that attacks souls and has plagued the nation for 400 years.

King Committee Chairman AJ Byrd referenced “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, a writer for the New York Times Magazine. He quoted the book and shared the definition of oppression’s many forms.

Jewell students Marcus Jones and Tavarus Pennington shared the poem, “For My People” by Margaret Walker as a tribute to King. The final stanza includes these words, “Let a new earth rise. Let another world be born. Let a bloody peace be written in the sky. Let a second generation full of courage issue forth; let a people loving freedom come to growth.”

Annually, the celebration includes honoring area men and women with service awards. Andrea Dixon-Seahorn, chief equity officer for the Liberty Public Schools, received her award from AJ Byrd. Cecelia Robinson honored Lucille Douglass, Banneker School Restoration Project leader, for her efforts to save the school, the only school for Black youth still standing in Platte County. She was unable to attend the celebration. Shelton Ponder also thanked award recipient Erin Martin and her research for the Liberty Legacy Memorial.

William Palmer, director of student recruitment at the college, presented Jones and Pennington with a service award.

Dee Rosekrans, King committee member, presented Gwendolyn Grant, president of the Kansas City Urban League, with the Invictus Award.

“If Dr. King were here today, he would be so disappointed to see where we are,” she said. “The current state of voting rights, … we have to stand up, show up and speak up to fight for justice. You can make a difference; you can do your part.”

King was a staunch advocate for voting rights. His “Give Us the Ballot” speech in May 1957 included, “The denial of this sacred right is a tragic betrayal of the highest mandates of our democratic tradition.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas served as the event's keynote speaker. He spoke about dignity, using an example of a death penalty case he worked on as a young man.

“The change is us,” he said. “Never forget the story of the Good Samaritan. It’s not about me. If I don’t stop, it’s about what will happen to them.”