4-county chase ends in Northland

NORTH KANSAS CITY — Three people were taken into law enforcement custody after a four-county, two-state pursuit on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to a release, the incident began south of the Missouri River in Sugar Creek around 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, when officers initiated a traffic stop for speeding and improper tags.

Police allege the driver gave officers a fake name during the stop, but determined the driver did not have a valid license, had an outstanding felony warrant and prior misdemeanors.

Police allege after the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, the suspect fled, with the car striking an officer who was standing next to the vehicle.

“The chase went into downtown Kansas City and then proceeded north into Northmoor on (Interstate 29) at speeds of 90 to 100 m.p.h., where officers were unable to spike strip the vehicle due to other traffic,” states a social media post from Northmoor police.

The vehicle continued south onto Interstate 635 into Kansas for a time, where Missouri law enforcement roadway units left the chase, but a Kansas City police helicopter maintained a visual of the vehicle.

When the vehicle returned to Missouri on I-635, Riverside officers deployed spike strips, but the chase continued, heading into Northmoor on I-29.

The pursuit came to an end around 11 p.m.

“The pursuit turned south on North Oak (Trafficway) and proceeded into North Kansas City, where the suspect vehicle lost its front tire. The pursuit came to an end at QuikTrip on Burlington (Avenue), where the vehicle went between gas pumps and eventually collided with a parked car. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without incident,” states the Northmoor police release.

Sugar Creek officers responded to the scene and took custody of the driver. The other vehicle occupants were released from the scene.