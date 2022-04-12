KANSAS CITY — Four area men were indicted for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, which resulted in an overdose death.

Dmitry Cattell, 22, Joseph Burgess, 21, and Jordon Simmer, 20, all of Kansas City; and Kelton Hill, 22, of Parkville were charged in a nine-count indictment from a federal grand jury alleging they participated in a conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl since Sept. 12, 2019.

“In addition to the drug-trafficking conspiracy, the indictment charges Cattell and Simmer with aiding and abetting each other to distribute fentanyl, the use of which caused the death of another person on May 18, 2020. The victim of the fatal overdose is not identified in court documents,” a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office of the Western District in Missouri states.

Cattell is also charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm. Cattell allegedly was in possession of a Taurus handgun Nov. 10, 2020.

Simmer, Burgess and Hill each are also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

This case was investigated by the FBI; Platte and Clay County Sheriff’s offices; and Kansas City, Kearney, Riverside and Olathe, Kansas police.