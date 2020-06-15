4-plex arson under investigation

LIBERTY — Liberty Fire Chief John Mills said the state fire marshal's office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a possible arson at a four-plex building that left one apartment with extensive damage.

The fire occurred Sunday morning, June 14, in the 400 block of West Kansas Street.

“It's a suspicious fire,” Mills said. “The good thing, though, is that there were no reported injuries and the building has working smoke detectors.”

The scene is being investigated by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety as well as the Liberty fire and police departments.

Anyone who observed suspicious activity between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sunday or who may be missing a fuel container is asked to call the arson hotline at (800) 39-ARSON (800-392-7766).