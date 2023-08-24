John Paul Scheidecker was killed July 30 in a hit-and-run on Northeast 120th Street between Missouri Highway A and Fishing River Road. July 30. A reward is now offered for for information that will help identify the suspect.
CLAY COUNTY — A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver who struck and killed 30-year-old John Paul Scheidecker in the early morning hours of July 30.
“Deputies were dispatched to the area of NE 120th Street between Missouri Highway A and Fishing River Road at 3:54 a.m. July 30, where they found Scheidecker’s body. Scheidecker had pulled over and was outside his vehicle when he was hit,” reads a release from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect vehicle did not stop.
“Investigators have pursued a variety of leads, but still need more information to identify a suspect.”
Scheidecker, who lived outside Liberty, was known by those closest to him as JP.
“He was a pillar of generosity, kindness and a need for adventure. His life was a series of beautiful moments strung together by his infectious smile, heart of gold, loving spirit, need for speed and fearlessness,” reads his obituary. “John Paul was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to many. His life was filled with the joy of shared dreams and ambitions for his life. His work ethic was respected by many.”
Scheidecker graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in biomedical engineering and owned his own business.
“He was an avid wakeboarder, snowboarder, boater, dirt bike rider, hunter and fisherman. He loved being outside, being on the lake and exploring nature. He was a season ticketholder for the Kansas City Chiefs. His zeal for life was admired,” reads his obituary.
Scheidecker’s family is offering the reward through Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about the incident can remain anonymous and be eligible for the cash reward by calling (816) 474-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be left online at KCcrimestoppers.com or in the P3Tips mobile app.
