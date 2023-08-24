John Paul Scheidecker

John Paul Scheidecker was killed July 30 in a hit-and-run on Northeast 120th Street between Missouri Highway A and Fishing River Road. July 30. A reward is now offered for for information that will help identify the suspect.

 Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver who struck and killed 30-year-old John Paul Scheidecker in the early morning hours of July 30.

“Deputies were dispatched to the area of NE 120th Street between Missouri Highway A and Fishing River Road at 3:54 a.m. July 30, where they found Scheidecker’s body. Scheidecker had pulled over and was outside his vehicle when he was hit,” reads a release from the sheriff’s office.

