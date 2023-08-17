5 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and U.S. 169 in Smithville sent five people to the hospital Wednesday night, Aug. 16.
At the scene around 10 p.m., a car, mini van and SUV could be seen either totaled or with extensive damage, including multiple airbag deployments as emergency response crews rushed to load victims into ambulances for transport to nearby hospitals. Investigators were also on scene, working to determine how the crash happened.
According to the highway patrol, the wreck occurred as a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven southbound by Matthew W. Ross, 31, of Cameron, ran a red light at the intersection and struck a 2013 Volkswagon Rotan mini van that was making a left turn and driven eastbound by Brenda K. Wisner, 60, of Smithville. Because of the impact, the Sonata overturned and struck a 2013 Dodge Journey SUV being driven northbound by David L. Summa, 62, of Smithville.
Ross suffered minor injuries and was transported to Liberty Hospital while three occupants in the Sonata he drove suffered moderate to serious injuries. Kelcey E. Ross, 26; and Deandre J. Green, 33, both suffered serious injuries and were transported to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. Jessica D. Vigil, 27, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken by ambulance to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. Vigil and Green were not wearing seatbelts, according to the highway patrol crash report.
Wisner, who drove the mini van and was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Liberty Hospital for treatment. No injuries in the SUV were reported.
After the crash, Smithville residents took to social media to comment on the intersection, saying its prone to accidents and the area is known for people running red lights.
Smithville Area Fire Protection District fire and EMT crews have been dispatched to the area of the intersection repeatedly. According to dispatch reports, district crews responded to the area 17 times for wrecks in 2022 and six times so far this year. The district is dispatched only to wrecks with known or probable injuries. If callers report no injuries, crews are not dispatched.
Fire Chief Dave Cline told the Courier-Tribune Thursday, Aug. 17, he attributes the repeated incidents in the area to a “visibility problem” with the intersection.
“It appears the majority of wrecks have to do with traffic that’s turning. It’s usually northbound or southbound 169 that’s turning onto 92 where they’re in those offsetting turn lanes,” he said. “And I think with that, that speed plays a factor in there because if they’re in the turn lane for northbound 169 like they are going to turn left onto westbound 92, it’s hard to see if there’s a car across from them. And, they have a flashing yellow (light) and then you add in the speed with how cars going through there.”
Cline said with visibility issues at the intersection, it’s difficult for drivers to judge distances.
“If they do see the car, I think it’s hard for them to judge how fast they are,” he said.
To help cut down on safety concerns, Cline said he thinks the lights could be changed.
“But drivers aren’t going to like that. They get a green arrow when oncoming traffic is stopped, but from there it goes to flashing yellow. The answer I would think, not being a traffic engineer, would be instead of a flashing yellow, just make that a red (light),” he said. “But, that would probably cause some issues as well, some backup and drivers wouldn’t really appreciate that. But, that might prevent some turning in front of traffic.”
