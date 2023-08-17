5 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Smithville

A three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and U.S. 169 in Smithville sent five people to the hospital Wednesday night, Aug. 16.

 Submitted photo

SMITHVILLE — A three-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and U.S. 169 in Smithville sent five people to the hospital Wednesday night, Aug. 16.

At the scene around 10 p.m., a car, mini van and SUV could be seen either totaled or with extensive damage, including multiple airbag deployments as emergency response crews rushed to load victims into ambulances for transport to nearby hospitals. Investigators were also on scene, working to determine how the crash happened.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.