Five of the six teens charged in the death of a Smithville man who was shot in an Olathe, Kansas park pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Monday, June 6, in juvenile court.

According to investigators, Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. May 14, in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe. Three of the juvenile suspects who pleaded Monday are age 14 and two are 13 years old.

According to court records, another teen suspect charged, a 14-year-old, is scheduled to make his first appearance June 15.

Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney Steve Howe filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. According to Howe’s office, the shooting likely stemmed from an attempted robbery of marijuana referred to as a “drug rip.” A “drug rip,” according to Howe, is where either a drug dealer or the person or people buying the drugs tries to rob the other individual.