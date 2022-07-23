SMITHVILLE — Starting Tuesday, July 26, Sixth Street in Smithville will be closed for approximately one month for needed repairs.
During that time, crews will replace the culvert at the intersection of Spelman Drive and Sixth Street, repair drainage issues along the street and complete overlay work.
Detour signs will be posted.
